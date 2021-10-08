Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 27

For the Islander girls golf team, this past week could be defined with two words: record setting. Facing three decisive league matches all at Coronado Golf Course, how the Islanders finished would be key factors in determining which school would be crowned as Western League Champions.

On Monday, September 27, the Islanders faced the Academy of Our Lady of Peace, who also featured young talent and potential on the course.

Sophomore Ines Izuzquiza dazzled as she fired a record-low of her entire high school career with an exceptional score of one-under par 35. She was two-under going into the par-three ninth hole, then three-putt to card a bogey and end up at one-under par. Ines’s current differential of 1.36 solidifies her as the top varsity player in Coronado and 14th in the entire San Diego County. She is also ranked as the third best sophomore in a field of 360 girls.

Close behind Ines were fellow sophomores Jasmine Lo and Bella Villarin, who both shot two-over par 38. Jasmine also set her personal season record, besting her previous lowest round of 40.

Junior Mariella Avanni tied her personal best of seven-over par 43. Rounding out the Islanders was last but not least freshman Malia Perry who continued her seven-round streak of shooting in the 40s with a score of 44.

“We played exceptionally well last week,” Coach Stuart Gordon shared. “To my knowledge, it was the lowest that Coronado has ever shot. Everyone was focused on beating OLP, and our scores reflected that.”

The Islanders shattered their previous record of 206 by 8 strokes to reach a season milestone of breaking 200. Their incredible round of 198 easily outmatched OLP’s 230 and gained another league victory under their belts which set the tone for the rest of the week.

Co-captain junior Natalia Avanni shared, “Our team this season has been really strong and I’m proud of how our team has performed. We shot our lowest overall score this past week which was incredible since we don’t have any seniors.”

On Tuesday, September 28, Coronado squared off against Cathedral Catholic High School in a nail-biting nine holes due to Cathedral’s remarkable improvement in scores from last season. Despite that, the Islanders would go on to shoot 211 against the Dons’ 227, which easily earned them their second league victory of the week.

Bella was medalist of the round with a score of one-over par 37, matching her season low. Ines struggled with a tough round of six-over par 42. Malia fired her lowest score of her first season on the golf team: 7 over par 43. She continues to demonstrate consistency and improvement in her scores and proves that her golf career is on an upward trajectory.

Next was Natalia who carded a 44, followed by Jasmine and Mariella who both recorded 45s.

On Thursday, September 30, the Islanders teed off in their third match of the week against Point Loma. The absence of star player Ines set the girls back a notch, but it was still expected to be an easy win for the Islanders.

Bella was once again medalist with a score of three-over 39. Jasmine trailed closely behind with a round of 40. Malia sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole to card a 45. Twins Mariella and Natalia both posted 46. As projected, the Islanders swept their opponents 216-245.

Coach Stuart commented, “We had a good win against Point Loma especially only with five players.”

This victory raised the girls’ record to 6-2 in league play and a chance to claim the Western League Title for their third year in a row.

The JV team teed it up at National City Golf Course on Wednesday, September 29, against Morse High School, who played four of their varsity members.

Freshman Sierra Grella posted an impressive score of 13-over 48 for her record-low of the season. Junior Madeline Tulagan followed closely behind with a 50. Fellow junior Morgan Arendt was next with a solid 52.

“I was really pleased with the JV team because they were against a strong team on a difficult course, which wasn’t in good condition,” Coach Stuart described. “The greens were half the speed of Coronado’s; it was that slow. They had to hit the ball so hard, it was like putting on carpet.”

The Islanders squeezed out a narrow win 242-250. With many of the girls improving drastically, the JV team looks forward to earning more victories as the season is nearly to an end.

Next week, the Islanders look to face their biggest rival in the Western League: Scripps Ranch. The two teams will vie for the title of Western League Champions as league play comes to an end. The last home game of the girls golf season will be held on Tuesday, October 5, against La Jolla High School, where the Islanders will celebrate junior Madeline Tulagan’s last home match of her high school golf career as she graduates this spring.

The JV team also has a match scheduled for Wednesday, October 6, against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace at Mission Bay Golf Course.

Find San Diego Section girls golf and Western League standings here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.