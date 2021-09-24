Community Chorus will begin October 6 at Spreckels!

- Advertisement -

The Spreckels Center Community Chorus officially begins Wednesday, October 6 at 6 pm in the Spreckels Center Activity Room. It was great to see so many friendly faces at the Chorus Info Night and we know it will be a blast for anyone else who wants to be part of this lively group.

Experience bonding with others through song, create beautiful, exciting and transformational sound as you build up the courage to perform in public and explore your voice. Auditions and experience are not required, and adults of all ages are welcome. The first season is nine weeks long (between October 6 to December 8) and registration for residents is $63, and $73 for nonresidents. Please call 619-522-7343 for more information and to get signed up today!

Thank you to the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission for teaming up to create this wonderful program. We are looking forward to hearing our halls filled with music!

This QR Code will take you directly to the class for details and to sign you up. If would like more information on how sign up for a City account call 619-522-7342 or go to www.coronado.ca.us/register.