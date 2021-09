For Rena Clancy, it started when she was just three years old. That’s when her father died and her mother was left to raise four children on her own.

Starting a small business, and having the support of a local chamber of commerce, saved the day. It’s something Rena thinks about often now that she’s assumed the role of Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

Brad Willis has the story:

