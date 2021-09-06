Monday, September 6, 2021
CommunityPeople

Coronado Chamber’s New Executive Director Rena Clancy Ready to Make an Impact

By Alyssa K. Burns

Rena Clancy

Sitting across from Rena Clancy, all I could think was “this is a woman on a mission, and she is going to accomplish it all with a smile on her face.” The Coronado Chamber is an established organization with over 80 years of connecting Coronado businesses. Rena joined the team in February 2020 and is now the Executive Director. She laughs as she recalls a conversation with exiting Executive Director, Sue Gillingham. Rena told her about starting the role, “my son is in first grade now, we have structure.” While the structure in February enabled her to take the position at the Coronado Chamber, shortly thereafter the pandemic’s transition to remote work during one of the most challenging times that businesses have faced, challenged Rena to find a new way for success.

Navigating Small Business Community During a Pandemic

- Advertisement -

Rena calls the beginning of her time at the Coronado Chamber “surreal.” There was no playbook for what was happening. She recalls focusing on Coronado’s Lifeline Loans, connecting with members, and being in survival mode. Rena shares that when her father passed, she watched the struggles her mother faced as a small business owner. “It’s hard even when it’s good for small business owners,” she observes.

The Coronado Chamber welcomes new businesses to town. Here the Chamber, Mayor Bailey and others celebrate the F45 ribbon cutting.

- Advertisement -
------

Working with Coronado businesses over the past 18 months, Rena explains, “I meet them where they are emotionally. You want to solve all their problems but you can’t. So how can you help? Give an ear and a voice. We all wanted someone who didn’t glaze over, but gave real resources.” She describes rolling with the punches and being straightforward with business owners. “When the state opened up June 15th, we asked ‘what can we do to help you?'”

When asked what the Coronado Chamber does that Rena is most proud of, she laughs as she says that they do a lot of things really well. Elaborating, Rena explains that the communication, connection, and personal relationships are what leads to their success.

Stepping into Executive Director

As Executive Director, Rena is looking forward to rolling out a four-part plan, a “360 Approach” she teases. The focus is not on just having a membership but using it and providing value to the business leaders and entrepreneurs. She adds that the community can expect “constant innovation and giving back.”

Coming up, Rena is excited for Celebrate Coronado on September 30th. Normally an annual event, this will be the first one in two years. This is the opportunity to showcase two years worth of local heroes. The event is summarized on the Coronado Chamber website as, “our chance to recognize and thank our local police officers, firefighters, lifeguards and city employees for all their hard work!” Find details here.

Rena Clancy with the inCoronado app. Photo by Belinda Jones

Rena is adamant on meeting people where they are. She is pursuing four types of mixers – a morning, afternoon, evening and virtual. Presenting every opportunity for members to max out on their value. For patrons, Rena developed the “inCoronado” app. The app pulls straight from the Coronado Chamber website and provides information about which restaurants do delivery, which stores to go to for your shopping needs (toys, jewelry, gifts, etc.) and much more! All without leaving Coronado.

Sue’s retirement allowed the possibility for Rena’s dream. Rena gushes, “All roads have led me to this job. This is my dream job. This is my community. I live, work and play here.” With her background in finance and hospitality, Rena identifies herself as a connector. “I enjoy connecting on this level and connecting people. I know all parts of Coronado and that’s why I have 360, why I am approaching Coronado that way. It’s already fantastic and I’m coming from a place of love to polish the gem.”

Rena ends by thanking her team, “Kerri [Dowling] is fantastic, I am so glad we get to work together. I learned so much from Sue, she’s been an incredible mentor and I am excited for her next chapter. I have phenomenal Board — business-centric community members, with collective teamwork that leads to success.

A Word From Sue Gillingham, Outgoing Executive Director

For her final thoughts as she closes this chapter, Sue shares:

Sue Gillingham, Photo from Coronado Chamber Website

My career as the Executive Director of the Chamber came at a perfect time for me. I spent 25 years in corporate America followed by the amazing construction project of the 1906 Lodge and starting the hotel from scratch. I managed twenty million dollar accounts for Computer Sciences Corporation and then ran a small local business when I had to make payroll during the great recession. Having experience in both big and small business was a great background. It has been an honor to advocate for all the hardworking business owners, especially over the past 18 months. They have shown remarkable resilience and determination weathering this pandemic.

I’m excited to start my next chapter and feel great about handing over the Executive Director reins to Rena Clancy. She came onboard at the Chamber just three weeks before the big shutdown. Working remotely, she dove into the job with gusto, getting to know our members over the phone. I love her energy and total commitment to our community. She has lots of creative ideas for new services so stand by!

Finally, I want to recognize the Board of Directors who have shared this six year journey with me. Special thanks go to Dean Eckenroth Jr. who has served on the Executive Committee for five years, including two years as Chairman. Current Chairman Mike Woiwode has been a fantastic champion of the Chamber and has the perfect skill set to lead the organization through its leadership transition.

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

URT’s Annual WOMP Features Jon Wayne Freeman as Master of Ceremony

On September 11th, URT is hosting their annual WOMP contest. This is a bodyboarding competition at North Beach, near dog beach / NASNI. This...
Read more
Military

A Complex Tale on the Meaning of Loyalty: New Book Chronicles the Saga of SEAL Eddie Gallagher

Brad Willis Interviews Pulitzer Prize Winning Journalist and Author David PhilippsIn partnership with the Coronado Public Library, Warwick’s of La Jolla hosted a Q...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Firefighters Deployed to California Fires

 Coronado Fire Capt. Brandon Matey is assigned to the Dixie Fire, which started July 13 and has spread for six weeks across the area’s...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Former Coronado Fire Chief Jim Lydon Bringing Awareness to Illnesses Caused by Fire Fighting

Jim Lydon retired as Coronado Fire Chief in June, opening up his calendar to take part in the 2021 Ride for America. This event...
Read more
Military

First Woman Operator at Naval Special Warfare Command

Coronado's Naval Special Warfare Center made history on July 15th, 2021 as it welcomed its first woman. While her name has not been shared,...
Read more
People

Draya Love Talks About Her Book “love letter to my life. Healing.”

Draya Love released her first book, love letter to my life. Healing. in December 2020. She celebrated with a book signing at Bay Books...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.