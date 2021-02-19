Brand New inCoronado App – Free, Functional And Fun!

Friday, February 19, 2021
By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

Coronado Chamber Membership & Events Manager Rena Clancy launches the brand new inCoronado App connecting you to everything Coronado – special deals, great food, local weather and news – via your smartphone. Photo by Belinda Jones

Do you love Coronado so much that you wish you could take it with you wherever you go? Well, wish no more—the inCoronado app for Apple and Android is available now through the App Store and Google Play Store. The best part isn’t even that it’s absolutely free. Imagined and developed by Rena Clancy, Membership & Events Manager at the Coronado Chamber of Commerce, it’s the only app that brings everything together in one easy and beautiful place. There is no login required and anyone with an iPhone or Android can download instantly. “In Coronado, we understand what a special place this is, and Coronado deserves its own spot to help showcase and provide the information we need to enjoy it”, says Rena.

The inCoronado app was inspired by a combination of the need for something that truly belongs to Coronado, and to have an encompassing place that showcases support for being truly local – from delicious food options, to Orange Avenue shopping deals, to Coronado local news, our magnificent beaches and parks, amazing weather, and our local businesses and nonprofits that put the “heart” in heart and soul. “There are so many apps for general food and shopping, but this is the gold standard for being Coronado. If you want to show your local support and love to your community, this is the only app that you will ever need,” says Sue Gillingham, Executive Director of the Coronado Chamber of Commerce.

The purpose of the inCoronado app is to provide an attractive, fun, and easy way to display our Crown City for everyone, for free. The ease of the app allows its users to order food from our delectable restaurants, peruse the shops, look for accommodations for a local staycation, check local happenings, find the best and latest deals, and more.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce supports and promotes local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership to the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. Membership inquiries can be directed to rena@coronadochamber.com.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

