Chamber Welcomes Kerri Dowling to the Team

Coronado resident and community advocate Kerri Dowling has joined the Coronado Chamber of Commerce as its Membership & Events Manager. Kerri has been a resident for over a decade and she and her husband Michael, retired Navy Captain, have two Coronado High School graduates.

“We are very excited to welcome Kerri to our team,” said Sue Gillingham, the Chamber’s Executive Director. “She comes to the Chamber with 10 years of nonprofit experience and valuable expertise that will support our businesses in recovering from the pandemic and building resiliency for the future.”

Dowling will implement member-relations initiatives, including recruiting new members and planning the Chamber’s signature events, the Salute to the Military Gala and Celebrate Coronado. “Kerri’s dynamic experience as a Navy spouse and extensive knowledge in nonprofit organizations is the perfect addition to our team,” says Rena Clancy, the Chamber’s Business Development and Marketing Manager.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Chamber of Commerce, and support the business community in Coronado,” Dowling said. Her previous experience included working at the Naval Helicopter Association, Sand Dollar Gift Shop, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Support the Enlisted Project (STEP), a local medical office, Zero8Hundred, and volunteering at Coronado High School.

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit association, has been supporting local businesses since 1937. The Chamber’s mission is “Helping businesses succeed so our community prospers.” Membership in the Coronado Chamber provides guidance, advertising opportunities, exposure, and unity within the Coronado business community. For more information, contact Kerri at kerri@coronadochamber.com.