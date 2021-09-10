Friday, September 10, 2021
Safe Harbor Coronado’s Aloha Club

By Safe Harbor

 

New to Coronado?

Aloha Club Wants to Welcome You to the Neighborhood!

The Aloha Club would like to welcome your family to Coronado and help you with your transition. We know that making connections in your new community is a critical part of building resiliency within your family, and our vision at Safe Harbor is to remove barriers, cultivate hope, empower youth and families to be resilient and thrive.

Visit our website and follow us on social media to learn more about resources, information on counseling & programs, and stay up to date on current events.

Click here to sign up for the aloha club

Interested in being a part of the welcoming committee? Click here!

 

 

 

Safe Harbor

