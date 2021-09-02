Little Frenchie Pastries: Cruffins and More

Little Frenchie has added a new addition to their variety of fresh pastries, a cruffin. This decadent combination of a croissant and muffin is stuffed with a fresh red berry marmalade and vanilla bean crème patisserie, topped with a Chantilly cream and fresh berries.
Pastry baskets, available Friday through Sunday come with a selection of three pastries with the option to pick from a croissant, chocolate croissant, cheese Danish, cruffin, and cronut.
The cronut flavor of the month is Tiramisu, made with espresso pastry cream and mascarpone Chantilly filling, and topped with espresso glaze.
------
All pastries and coffee are available for pick-up.
1166 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
619-675-0041