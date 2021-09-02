Little Frenchie Pastries: Cruffins and More

Little Frenchie has added a new addition to their variety of fresh pastries, a cruffin. This decadent combination of a croissant and muffin is stuffed with a fresh red berry marmalade and vanilla bean crème patisserie, topped with a Chantilly cream and fresh berries.

Pastry baskets, available Friday through Sunday come with a selection of three pastries with the option to pick from a croissant, chocolate croissant, cheese Danish, cruffin, and cronut.

The cronut flavor of the month is Tiramisu, made with espresso pastry cream and mascarpone Chantilly filling, and topped with espresso glaze.

All pastries and coffee are available for pick-up.

1166 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118

619-675-0041