Thursday, September 2, 2021
EntertainmentDining

Little Frenchie Pastries: Cruffins and More

Promoted Partner Content

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Little Frenchie has added a new addition to their variety of fresh pastries, a cruffin. This decadent combination of a croissant and muffin is stuffed with a fresh red berry marmalade and vanilla bean crème patisserie, topped with a Chantilly cream and fresh berries.

- Advertisement -

Pastry baskets, available Friday through Sunday come with a selection of three pastries with the option to pick from a croissant, chocolate croissant, cheese Danish, cruffin, and cronut.

The cronut flavor of the month is Tiramisu, made with espresso pastry cream and mascarpone Chantilly filling, and topped with espresso glaze.

- Advertisement -
------

All pastries and coffee are available for pick-up.

1166 Orange Ave
Coronado, CA 92118
619-675-0041

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

DAX the Robot Comes to Coronado (video)

Will robots soon be scurrying around Coronado delivering meals from your favorite restaurants? Brad Willis caught up with longtime resident and restaurateur Ken Irvine...
Read more
Dining

Stake Chophouse & Bar Wins Wine Spectator Award

For six years in a row, Stake Chophouse & Bar has won Wine Spectator’s Best of Award of Excellence! Best of Award of Excellence...
Read more
Dining

New Pie and Merch at Village Pizzeria

Stop by Village Pizzeria to check out our flavor of the month, Squash Blossom. This summer pie is made with summer squash, squash blossom,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Summer at Little Frenchie

C’est l'été! The days are getting longer, the sun is shining brighter, and the year is getting better. Come celebrate with our featured wine at...
Read more
Dining

Village Pizzeria Bayside Online Ordering

Village Pizzeria Bayside at the Ferry Landing just got an upgrade! We are now taking online orders. Whether you’re looking to order ahead and...
Read more
Dining

MooTime Sweepstakes!

Calling all ice cream lovers! MooTime Creamery is celebrating the start of summer in a BIG WAY. Post a picture of your MooTime on Instagram...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.