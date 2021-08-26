Retired U.S. Marine Capt. Ryan Voltin Honored with Vigiano Family Hope and Courage Award

Coronado resident, retired U.S. Marine Capt. Ryan Voltin, was recently named a recipient of the Vigiano Family Hope and Courage award at the Hope For The Warriors Summer Soiree, presented by Siemens Government Technologies.

- Advertisement -

Voltin was one of three Vigiano Family Hope and Courage award winners, presented by World Series Champions Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn. He was recognized for his continued need to serve within the U.S. Marines and today keeping the U.S. border secure.

“Service to our country doesn’t end after one retires from the military. An engrained set of values, convictions and purpose is what sets our military apart,” said Robin Kelleher, Hope For The Warriors co-founder and CEO. “The people we honored are the faces of HOPE. Even when the world tries to squash the light of selfless service, their lives shine with compassion and courage. Their voices and actions have transformed the lives of countless others.”

- Advertisement -

------



Named in honor of the Vigiano family, who lost both of their sons in the September 11th attacks, the Hope and Courage Awards are presented to service members and military family members who have demonstrated both hope and courage in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award” said, Voltin on receiving the Vigiano Family Hope and Courage Award. “Hope For The Warriors invested in my future and their support is a big part of the success that my family and I have had in this next chapter of our lives. I just hope I can live up to the love and commitment they’ve given me.”

In January 2007, U.S. Marine Captain Ryan Voltin, a commissioned officer and pilot in the AH-1W Cobra attack helicopter, deployed with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On May 25th, 2007, while conducting a series of live fire combat training exercises in Jordan, Voltin’s aircraft was directly hit by friendly fire while sitting on the ground. He sustained severe third degree burns to his arms, hands, head, and face, as well as multiple fractures to his left hand, and the amputation of his left leg below the knee.

After enduring over three years of recovery at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Voltin was medically retired from the Marines in 2010. He and his family moved to San Diego, so that he could return to flying. In order for this dream to be realized Voltin would need expensive civilian flight training that was not covered by G.I. Bill benefits. His wife, Pam, reached out to Hope For The Warriors requesting and receiving assistance through the Warrior’s Wish Program.

Today, Voltin flies helicopters and airplanes, supporting land and sea operations dedicated to border security. He has served the Department of Homeland Security in southern New Mexico and Puerto Rico and currently resides in San Diego area, with his wife, Pam, and their four children, Jaida, Maya, Noah, and Hope.

One of the highlights of my career at Hope For The Warriors is being a small part in Ryan’s comeback,” said Kelleher. “His unquenchable desire to serve our country is awe-inspiring. We wanted to do anything we could to get Ryan back in the air, doing what he’s meant to do.”

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.

About Hope For The Warriors: Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 36,000 through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded over 170 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. For more information, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.