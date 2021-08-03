Tuesday, August 3, 2021
CommunityLetters to the Editor

The Failure to Follow Through

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to letters@coronadotimes.com.

By Managing Editor

Submitted by Seth Trujillo

Novak Djokovic, the current number 1 rated men’s tennis player in the world, was unable to show up at his best form in the Olympics and lost in his bronze medal match. The displays of negativity that he gave off in his loss, and the lack of global response to it, further displays that when we see men showing aggression, anger, or bitterness in sports, it is something that is relatively commonplace.

To recap, Djokovic broke one racket during his match, threw another one into the stands, and then decided that he was not going to play in the double’s bronze match, leaving his teammate who worked so hard for the chance to medal with a disqualification. This is some of the ugliest display of character that can be seen at the top level, and yet it is receiving significantly less noise than the fact that Simone Biles, the current number 1 rated women’s gymnast, decided to pull out of the Olympics for her own safety. The negative press that surrounds her in her decision has taken her mental health issues even further. Biles has created four new movements in the field of gymnastics, and many people call her the greatest of all time, which she rightfully deserves to be called. If we are to take her withdrawal from something that nobody else on this planet is able to do, and make it into a derogatory press release, all while ignoring the tantrum that some other guy is throwing over his inability to show his best form, then we have a bit of a problem on our hands.

- Advertisement -

To add, Novak was quoted as saying, “If you are aiming to be at the top of the game, you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments, on the court and off the court,” yet he crumpled in the same instance a bit later, hurting his legacy, and ruining the chances of his teammate from another opportunity to win an Olympic medal. The behavior that he displayed shines a bad light on himself, and if individuals are going to try to tell others how to live their life, they should be able to handle the pressures themselves, otherwise it turns into “do as I say, not as I do.”

Seth Trujillo

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Donated Books Needed for Little Free Libraries

Submitted by Jean SeagerPlease join in supporting a book drive to stock new Little Free Libraries, approved in this year’s budget by the Board...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Whose “Profound Lack of Understanding”?

Submitted by Stuart H. Hurlbert It is good that the Times allowed Ms. Gillies to respond (Countering Opinion to “Get ADL Out of Coronado and...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

InclusioNado Message to Community

Submitted by InclusioNado Steering CommitteeGood morning everyone. My name is Marely Ramirez. I am a member of the InclusioNado steering committee. We thank you...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – July 30, 2021

https://youtu.be/k4xvFRKZ13sThe Aquatics Center has been closed indefinitely. Find out why and how the City is responding to pool users in the latest edition of...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Donated Books Needed for Little Free Libraries

Submitted by Jean SeagerPlease join in supporting a book drive to stock new Little Free Libraries, approved in this year’s budget by the Board...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Whose “Profound Lack of Understanding”?

Submitted by Stuart H. Hurlbert It is good that the Times allowed Ms. Gillies to respond (Countering Opinion to “Get ADL Out of Coronado and...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.