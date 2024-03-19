Casey Tanaka Announces Run for Mayor of Coronado

Submitted by Casey Tanaka

I want our city to have a steady, trusted, and thoroughly dedicated leader at its helm and it is therefore with great excitement that I announce my candidacy for mayor of Coronado!

I have been a full-time History teacher at Coronado High School since 1999 (25 years!) and I have also proudly served Coronado as an elected official for close to 18 of those years. The voters of Coronado elected me as their Mayor from 2008-2016 and I return to you as a candidate for Mayor in 2024 with a desire to share my experience, understanding, sense of history, and passion for all things Coronado with a new City Council and a dynamic electorate.

In November of 2024, the City of Coronado will elect a new Mayor and it will also elect two new City Council Members. I am stepping forward as a candidate for Mayor because I have a proven track record of working with Council Members and insuring that they are heard and that they are truly involved in the shaping our city’s public policy and our civic life. I am committed to helping our City Council to find its voice and to govern effectively. I am also committed to helping the City Council to find its majority opinion on any issue that it is facing and to help that majority to provide clear direction to city staff, even if my own position ends up being in the minority. I can be counted on to provide veteran and fair leadership to everyone on the City Council and to our community at large.

There are serious financial decisions on the city’s horizon this year. We have multi-million dollar funding decisions to make about Cay’s Park, the Winn Room of the Public Library, our Animal Care Facility run by PAWS, and the 100 and 800 blocks of Orange Avenue this year. We also have similar decisions to make about the future of our two aging fire stations, the size of our city’s workforce, and other infrastructure decisions that will need our thoughtful deliberation in the years ahead. I have been involved in many of these key decisions since 2002 and I am the right person to represent our community as Mayor in the crucial years that stand before us.

I have lived in Coronado since 1983, graduated from Coronado High School in 1994, and have been teaching at CHS since 1999. I bleed green and white. I genuinely love serving the people of our small town and I can be trusted to do the right thing on your behalf as a public servant. If it is your desire to have me back as your Mayor, it will be my earnest ambition to serve you to the best of my ability.

Sincerely,

Casey Tanaka

tanakaformayor.com





