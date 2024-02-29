Thursday, February 29, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Mike Donovan Kicks Off Campaign for Coronado Mayor 2024

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication.

Submitted by Mike Donovan

Mike Donovan

I am formally kicking off my campaign for Coronado Mayor 2024 with a new website at MikeDonovanCoronado.com. I look forward to your feedback regarding the website, my campaign platform, or my 2016-2024 tenure on City Council.

As your Mayor, I will continue to focus on maintaining and enhancing residential quality of life. I have been a strong proponent of historic preservation, supporting our business and nonprofit communities, managing tourism, traffic calming, upgrading recreational amenities, environmental protection/preserving our remaining open space, and collaborating with regional agencies and organizations that tend to hinder Coronado’s local control. In every decision I make, I also prioritize public safety, building and maintaining infrastructure, and keeping our city fiscally healthy.

It has been my privilege to serve as your City Councilmember for the past 8 years and in the months ahead, I look forward to hearing any ideas you’d like to share by phone at 619-518-4730, or via email at [email protected].

MikeDonovanCoronado.com
[email protected]
619-518-4730

 



Scripps Institute Researcher to Talk About Marine Mammal Communication – Coronado Community READ – Mar. 12

Community

Wag’n Tails Transitions to New Ownership, With Continued Commitment to Furry Friends

Business

Bon Appétit! L’Orangerie to Open March 15

Dining

USS Carl Vinson Returns from Deployment

Military

Sanjiv Hulugalle Appointed Managing Director at Hotel del Coronado

People

