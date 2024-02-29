Mike Donovan Kicks Off Campaign for Coronado Mayor 2024

Submitted by Mike Donovan

I am formally kicking off my campaign for Coronado Mayor 2024 with a new website at MikeDonovanCoronado.com. I look forward to your feedback regarding the website, my campaign platform, or my 2016-2024 tenure on City Council.

As your Mayor, I will continue to focus on maintaining and enhancing residential quality of life. I have been a strong proponent of historic preservation, supporting our business and nonprofit communities, managing tourism, traffic calming, upgrading recreational amenities, environmental protection/preserving our remaining open space, and collaborating with regional agencies and organizations that tend to hinder Coronado’s local control. In every decision I make, I also prioritize public safety, building and maintaining infrastructure, and keeping our city fiscally healthy.

It has been my privilege to serve as your City Councilmember for the past 8 years and in the months ahead, I look forward to hearing any ideas you’d like to share by phone at 619-518-4730, or via email at [email protected].

Thank you,

Mike Donovan

MikeDonovanCoronado.com

[email protected]

619-518-4730





