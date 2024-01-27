Mayor Thanks City Employees and Community Members

Submitted by Mayor Richard Bailey

Last Monday, the City of Coronado received a historic amount of rain within a very short window of time.

City crews worked around the clock to get critical infrastructure back online as quickly as possible. I want to thank our City Manager, Tina Friend for her leadership, Public Services, the Police Department and the Fire Department, who jumped into action last Monday to make sure our residents were safe as rain poured down on our city.

Even with these commendable efforts, many residents and businesses experienced flooding, power outages, and sewage issues. Coronado received 4.25 inches of rain, which is equivalent to 576 million gallons of water. When combined with the high tides that coincided with the rain and the city’s elevation profile, there was simply too much water for the city’s infrastructure to process and nowhere for the water to go.

The city has prepared an online FAQ page providing detailed answers about how the city routinely prepares for storms, why this storm was different, and how we’re preparing for the future. You can find these answers and also information about potential relief at projectcoronado.org.

Last week was truly an extraordinary event that brought much danger and hardship for many residents in town. The City Council and I are grateful for the efforts of the city employees and the community members that helped make a difference for others.

As more information becomes available, the city will continue to notify residents while working to return all operations back to normal.

Richard Bailey

Mayor, City of Coronado





