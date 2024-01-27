Saturday, January 27, 2024
Letters to the Editor

Mayor Thanks City Employees and Community Members

1 min.

Letters to the Editor submitted to The Coronado Times are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the publisher, editors or writers of this publication. Submit letters to [email protected].

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Submitted by Mayor Richard Bailey

Last Monday, the City of Coronado received a historic amount of rain within a very short window of time.

City crews worked around the clock to get critical infrastructure back online as quickly as possible. I want to thank our City Manager, Tina Friend for her leadership, Public Services, the Police Department and the Fire Department, who jumped into action last Monday to make sure our residents were safe as rain poured down on our city.

Even with these commendable efforts, many residents and businesses experienced flooding, power outages, and sewage issues. Coronado received 4.25 inches of rain, which is equivalent to 576 million gallons of water. When combined with the high tides that coincided with the rain and the city’s elevation profile, there was simply too much water for the city’s infrastructure to process and nowhere for the water to go.

The city has prepared an online FAQ page providing detailed answers about how the city routinely prepares for storms, why this storm was different, and how we’re preparing for the future. You can find these answers and also information about potential relief at projectcoronado.org.

Last week was truly an extraordinary event that brought much danger and hardship for many residents in town. The City Council and I are grateful for the efforts of the city employees and the community members that helped make a difference for others.

As more information becomes available, the city will continue to notify residents while working to return all operations back to normal.

Richard Bailey
Mayor, City of Coronado



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters to the Editor

Supporting the Right Fight for Equal Access

Letters to the Editor

Friends of Library Condemn Threats to Coronado Library Staff

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Councilmember John Duncan Announces Run for Mayor 2024

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Mayor Sends ‘A Very Merry “Thank You” to The Chamber and City Staff’

Letters to the Editor

Golden Rule Society Charity’s Worldwide Kindness Campaign

Letters to the Editor

Admiral Joseph Rizza to be Inducted into Cambria County Military Hall of Fame

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Villa-Lobos Concert Moved to Winn Room – Jan. 27

Community News

Coronado’s Country Club Area Residents Asked to Stop Flushing Toilets

Military

U.S. Navy Identifies Two Navy SEALs Lost at Sea and Later Declared Dead

Obituaries

Charles “Chuck” Horner Jr. (1955-2024)

Letters to the Editor

Supporting the Right Fight for Equal Access

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Todd A. Porter

More Local News

Storm Cleanup and Repairs Continue; City Distributing Sandbags for Next Week’s Forecasted Rain

City of Coronado

As Coronado Fights to Improve Stormwater Drainage, Monday’s Rain Fights Back

Community News

All Hands on Deck: Coronado Community Rallies to Support Schools Flooded in Storm

Education

Meet Your Local Navy Leaders: Rear Admiral Brad Rosen

Military

After Nearly 4 Inches of Rain, Coronado Declares an Emergency

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Mayor Bailey to Host Town Hall Meeting for Coronado Shores Residents...