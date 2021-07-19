Coronado SAFE is Hiring a Fundraising/Development Coordinator

Apply with resume and cover letter to info@coronadosafe.org

- Advertisement -

Coronado SAFE is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide prevention and intervention services to improve the emotional and behavioral health of Coronado youth, families, and the community.

We are seeking experienced applicants in the field of nonprofit development support for our newly opened position of Development Coordinator. This 20-30 hour/week staff position is based in our Coronado office. While occasional remote work may be possible, this is not a remote position.

- Advertisement -

SAFE’s Development Coordinator will work under the supervision of the Executive Director and in collaboration with other SAFE staff and volunteers to:

Plan and implement all aspects of multiple annual fundraising events, including direct mail campaigns and donor recognition & giving events Manage and maintain the DonorPerfect fundraising database Assist the Executive Director with gift & donor solicitation Facilitate marketing & social media initiatives in support of fundraising and donor development activities

Desired candidate qualifications. Demonstrated experience in all aspects of nonprofit development work, including:

Fundraising campaign coordination and implementation, ranging from:

Direct mail efforts to planned giving & donor recognition events

Donor solicitation & engagement initiatives in a nonprofit setting

Database administration (DonorPerfect, Raiser’s Edge or similar)

Strong communication & interpersonal skills founded on a commitment to superior customer service

Compensation is $18-25/hour, based on an estimated 20-30 hours per week. Work hours will vary based on fundraising activities and time of year. Flexible daily hours within SAFE’s office hours of approximately 8 am to 5 pm. Coronado SAFE promotes a supportive, collaborative environment where work/life balance is prioritized.

Apply with resume and cover letter to info@coronadosafe.org

Coronado SAFE

1009 C Ave

Coronado, CA 92118