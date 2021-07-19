Monday, July 19, 2021
Business

Coronado SAFE is Hiring a Fundraising/Development Coordinator

By Coronado SAFE

Apply with resume and cover letter to info@coronadosafe.org

- Advertisement -

Coronado SAFE is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to provide prevention and intervention services to improve the emotional and behavioral health of Coronado youth, families, and the community.

We are seeking experienced applicants in the field of nonprofit development support for our newly opened position of Development Coordinator. This 20-30 hour/week staff position is based in our Coronado office. While occasional remote work may be possible, this is not a remote position.

- Advertisement -

SAFE’s Development Coordinator will work under the supervision of the Executive Director and in collaboration with other SAFE staff and volunteers to:

  1. Plan and implement all aspects of multiple annual fundraising events, including direct mail campaigns and donor recognition & giving events
  2. Manage and maintain the DonorPerfect fundraising database
  3. Assist the Executive Director with gift & donor solicitation
  4. Facilitate marketing & social media initiatives in support of fundraising and donor development activities

Desired candidate qualifications. Demonstrated experience in all aspects of nonprofit development work, including:

  1. Fundraising campaign coordination and implementation, ranging from:
  • Direct mail efforts to planned giving & donor recognition events
  • Donor solicitation & engagement initiatives in a nonprofit setting
  1. Database administration (DonorPerfect, Raiser’s Edge or similar)
  1. Strong communication & interpersonal skills founded on a commitment to superior customer service

Compensation is $18-25/hour, based on an estimated 20-30 hours per week. Work hours will vary based on fundraising activities and time of year. Flexible daily hours within SAFE’s office hours of approximately 8 am to 5 pm. Coronado SAFE promotes a supportive, collaborative environment where work/life balance is prioritized.

Apply with resume and cover letter to info@coronadosafe.org

Coronado SAFE
1009 C Ave
Coronado, CA 92118

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado SAFE

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Fed on a Tightrope

Markets Buoyant So Far in 2021 Global equity markets notched strong performance in the first half of 2021 as Covid vaccinations began to roll out...
Read more
Business

Coronado’s Courtney Liddy Named to Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors List

UBS Wealth Management USA announced on July 7 that Coronado resident Courtney Liddy, CRPC®, a Managing Director and Financial Advisor in the firm’s San...
Read more
Business

Gifts and Decor Reflect Coastal Life at New Sea La Vie Boutique

A woman of many talents and amazing resilience, Nicole Wing recently opened up Sea La Vie, a summer pop up boutique at 1112 First...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Low Cost Counseling from Coronado SAFE

Youth and Family Counseling Coronado SAFE staff provides confidential Youth and Family Counseling programs and resources to support and guide struggling young people, and those...
Read more
Community News

‘Prevent Suicide’ Virtual Presentation

Coronado SAFE is working to get community members trained in recognizing the warning signs and tips on helping someone who may be suicidal.A Suicide...
Read more
Community News

Coronado SAFE Offers Phone/Video Counseling and Brief Mental Health Wellness Checks

Since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, many of us are experiencing a heightened amount of stress. Reach out for support...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.