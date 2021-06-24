Thursday, June 24, 2021
CommunityPeople

Local Artist Spotlight – Trisha Ross

By Coronado Arts

Our tenth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is artist Trisha Ross. Her banner art, Three Tweets, is located between 2nd Street and Orange Ave. Banners in this series are on display through June.

A local Coronado artist, Trisha Ross has been drawing and painting since she first picked up a pencil. Her artistic inspiration comes from nature: flowers, meadows, woods, and the sea are expressed in glorious color. Trisha also has a particular fondness for animals. She paints them with a touch of whimsy. She creates beautiful art using acrylics, charcoal, pen and ink, and pastels.

Trisha’s creativity grounds her and inspires her to share her creativity with others. She hosts paint parties for children, adults, and corporate gatherings. Her parties include all the supplies needed for a fun event. Each participant walks away with a colorful masterpiece!

If you are looking for a gift for that special someone, Trisha offers many wonderful options on her website.

“I enjoy the feeling I get when I am creating and always hope that feeling translates through my artwork. It is truly a labor of love for me!”

Trisha Ross’s Coronado Arts profile:
coronadoarts.com/directories/bluebird-tweets-studio/

Trisha’s email: bluebirdtweets11@gmail.com

Visit Trisha’s website:
www.bluebirdtweetsstudio.com

Coronado Arts

