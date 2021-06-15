Tuesday, June 15, 2021
CommunityPeople

Local Artist Spotlight – Kathleen McCabe

By Coronado Arts

Our eighth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is fabric artist Kathleen McCabe. Her banner art, The Journey, is located between 5th and 6th Streets. Banners in this series are currently on display through June.

- Advertisement -

Kathleen’s fabric art is awe inspiring. She stiches together masterpieces, sometimes one thread at a time. Her range of subject matter stretches the imagination. Whether portraits, landscapes, nature or structures, every piece of fabric is placed in exactly the right spot.

Kathleen was born in Coronado and has lived here most of her life. Fabric caught her attention as a child, and she has been creating with needle, thread, and cloth ever since. With her art degree in Applied Design from San Diego State University, her career took off.

- Advertisement -

Kathleen’s unique artwork has been described as painting with fabric and drawing with thread. Her unique pieces have been exhibited nationally and internationally and can be found in private collections.

“I am completely comfortable with my scissors; combine that with my sewing machine and the work takes on a life of its own. I become lost in the process.”

Kathleen McCabe’s Coronado Arts profile:
https://coronadoarts.com/directories/kathleen-mccabe/

Kathleen’s email: kathmccabe@gmail.com

Kathleen’s video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQx_ML9qp84

Visit Kathleen’s website:
KathleenMcCabe.ART

Related:

2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

CHS Class of 2021 Valedictorian and Co-Salutatorians: Samantha Lorr, Alex Hurlburt, Paloma Ronis von Helms

The Coronado High School (CHS) Class of 2021 is looking forward to an in-person graduation ceremony Thursday, June 17. Following tradition, CHS recognized the...
Read more
People

InclusioNado One Year Anniversary: “Stronger Together”

 One year ago today, on June 13, 2020, in the wake of the George Floyd killing, a community initiative called InclusioNado was born in...
Read more
People

Artist Spotlight: Cathy Surgeoner Deibler (video)

 Coronado's Cathy Surgeoner Deibler hails from Ireland where she developed her love for art and surfing the ocean waves. She surfs almost every weekend...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Local Artist Spotlight – Claudia Gallant

Our fifth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Claudia Gallant. Her banner’s artwork is titled Mr. Blue and is located...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Matt DeGree

Our third featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Matt DeGree. His banner’s artwork is titled Kids on Coronado and is...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Summer Arts Education Directory Now Available

 Have you always wanted to learn how to dance? Does your child have an interest in drawing? The Cultural Arts Commission has released the Summer...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.