Local Artist Spotlight – Kathleen McCabe

Our eighth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is fabric artist Kathleen McCabe. Her banner art, The Journey, is located between 5th and 6th Streets. Banners in this series are currently on display through June.

Kathleen’s fabric art is awe inspiring. She stiches together masterpieces, sometimes one thread at a time. Her range of subject matter stretches the imagination. Whether portraits, landscapes, nature or structures, every piece of fabric is placed in exactly the right spot.

Kathleen was born in Coronado and has lived here most of her life. Fabric caught her attention as a child, and she has been creating with needle, thread, and cloth ever since. With her art degree in Applied Design from San Diego State University, her career took off.

Kathleen’s unique artwork has been described as painting with fabric and drawing with thread. Her unique pieces have been exhibited nationally and internationally and can be found in private collections.

“I am completely comfortable with my scissors; combine that with my sewing machine and the work takes on a life of its own. I become lost in the process.”

Kathleen McCabe’s Coronado Arts profile:

https://coronadoarts.com/directories/kathleen-mccabe/

Kathleen’s email: kathmccabe@gmail.com

Kathleen’s video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQx_ML9qp84

Visit Kathleen’s website:

KathleenMcCabe.ART

