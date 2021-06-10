Thursday, June 10, 2021
Coronado SAFE Looking for a Development Coordinator

By Coronado SAFE

Coronado SAFE is looking for experienced candidates in the field of nonprofit development support for our newly opened position of Development Coordinator. This 20-30 hour/week staff position is based in our Coronado office. While occasional remote work may be possible, this is not a remote position.

SAFE’s Development Coordinator will work under the supervision of the Executive Director and in collaboration with other SAFE staff and volunteers to:

  • Plan and implement all aspects of multiple annual fundraising events, including direct mail campaigns and donor recognition & giving events
  • Manage and maintain the DonorPerfect fundraising database
  • Assist the Executive Director with gift & donor solicitation
  • Facilitate marketing & social media initiatives in support of fundraising and donor development activities
If interested, please check out our posting on Indeed.com.

Coronado SAFE

