Wednesday, June 9, 2021
CommunityPeople

Local Artist Spotlight – Phil Martin

By Coronado Arts

Our seventh featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Phil Martin. His banner is located on Fifth Street and Orange Avenue. Banners in this series are currently on display through June.

- Advertisement -

Phil Martin grew up drawing his thoughts. Having had dyslexia as a child, art was his way of communicating when words were elusive. Thus began his journey into the art world. As an adult, Phil attended Long Beach State and UCLA, graduating with a degree in fine arts.

Traveling the world to study under several renown artists, Phil honed his drawing and painting skills by capturing the beauty around him. He is skilled in many mediums, including pencil, charcoal, pastel and oils. His diverse subject matter encompass’ portraits, flora, fauna, still life and more. Collectors of Phil’s work span from New York, San Francisco, San Diego, and Switzerland.

- Advertisement -

Phil works his magic in his studio and enjoys the good life with his wife Karen and their dogs Rosie, Angelo and Rigi. View his profile and website below.

‘The true work of art is but a shadow of the divine perfection.’
– Michelangelo

Phil Martin’s Coronado Arts profile:
coronadoarts.com/directories/phil-martin/

Phil’s email: pcm.artist@gmail.com

Phil’s Facebook video:
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=174483693857353

Visit Phil’s website:
www.pcmartist.com

Related:

2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Joint Rotary Club Effort Helps to Protect the Environment

Coronado Rotary Club’s Committee to Protect the Environment (CPE) teamed up with Chula Vista-Eastlake Rotary Club on Saturday morning, June 5th to collect trash...
Read more
Military

Tom Rice Rings Bell on USS Midway in Remembrance of D-Day (video)

June 6th marked the 77th anniversary of D-Day as Liberty Bells were rung in remembrance starting in Normandy and spreading around the world. Brad...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Katie Karosich

Our sixth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Katie Karosich. Her banner is located on Second and Orange. All banners are...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Summer Arts Education Directory Now Available

 Have you always wanted to learn how to dance? Does your child have an interest in drawing? The Cultural Arts Commission has released the Summer...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Teresa Espaniola

Our fourth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Teresa Espaniola. Her banner’s artwork is titled I.B. Pier and is located on...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Lisa Ambler

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying the fifth class of 15 new art banners on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.