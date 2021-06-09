Local Artist Spotlight – Phil Martin

Our seventh featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Phil Martin. His banner is located on Fifth Street and Orange Avenue. Banners in this series are currently on display through June.

Phil Martin grew up drawing his thoughts. Having had dyslexia as a child, art was his way of communicating when words were elusive. Thus began his journey into the art world. As an adult, Phil attended Long Beach State and UCLA, graduating with a degree in fine arts.

Traveling the world to study under several renown artists, Phil honed his drawing and painting skills by capturing the beauty around him. He is skilled in many mediums, including pencil, charcoal, pastel and oils. His diverse subject matter encompass’ portraits, flora, fauna, still life and more. Collectors of Phil’s work span from New York, San Francisco, San Diego, and Switzerland.

Phil works his magic in his studio and enjoys the good life with his wife Karen and their dogs Rosie, Angelo and Rigi. View his profile and website below.

‘The true work of art is but a shadow of the divine perfection.’

– Michelangelo

Phil Martin’s Coronado Arts profile:

coronadoarts.com/directories/phil-martin/

Phil’s email: pcm.artist@gmail.com

Phil’s Facebook video:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=174483693857353

Visit Phil’s website:

www.pcmartist.com

