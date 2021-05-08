Coronado Crime Report (April 24 through April 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue
Canvas found ripped. Total loss unknown.
Vandalism at Coronado High School Compost Project
Vandalism found in compost bins. Bug fogger cans (intended for indoor use of up to 2,000 square feet) were activated inside composting bins, poisoning and destroying the compost.
Burglary on D Avenue
Victim reported garage broken into. Two bicycles reported stolen.
Burglary at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Victim reported purse taken from room.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Major injury reported.
Grand Theft at Marriott on 2nd Street
Victim reported bicycles taken.
Vandalism on I Avenue
Suspect attempted to break into vehicle. Door locks found broken.
Petty Theft on F Avenue
Victim reported locked bicycle taken.
Grand Theft on Strand Way
Victim reported drone stolen.
Grand Theft on A Avenue
Victim reported water heater stolen.
Forgery/Fraud on I Avenue
Victim reported loss of $928 from bank account.
Grand Theft on D Avenue
Victim reported two bicycles taken from side yard.
Grand Theft on Antigua Court
Victim reported kayak equipment stolen. Total loss estimated at $3391.52.
Grand Theft on G Avenue
Victim reported bicycle taken from backyard.
Vandalism at Muhl Jewelers on Orange Avenue
Suspect tampered with door locks.
Arrests:
4/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
4/25/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
24 year old female
4/25/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street
34 year old male
4/26/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
40 year old male
4/28/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street
20 year old male
4/30/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way
28 year old male
4/30/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
19 year old male