Coronado Crime Report (April 24 through April 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary at Coronado Public Library on Orange Avenue

Canvas found ripped. Total loss unknown.

Vandalism at Coronado High School Compost Project

Vandalism found in compost bins. Bug fogger cans (intended for indoor use of up to 2,000 square feet) were activated inside composting bins, poisoning and destroying the compost.

Burglary on D Avenue

Victim reported garage broken into. Two bicycles reported stolen.

Burglary at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Victim reported purse taken from room.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Major injury reported.

Grand Theft at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycles taken.

Vandalism on I Avenue

Suspect attempted to break into vehicle. Door locks found broken.

Petty Theft on F Avenue

Victim reported locked bicycle taken.

Grand Theft on Strand Way

Victim reported drone stolen.

Grand Theft on A Avenue

Victim reported water heater stolen.

Forgery/Fraud on I Avenue

Victim reported loss of $928 from bank account.

Grand Theft on D Avenue

Victim reported two bicycles taken from side yard.

Grand Theft on Antigua Court

Victim reported kayak equipment stolen. Total loss estimated at $3391.52.

Grand Theft on G Avenue

Victim reported bicycle taken from backyard.

Vandalism at Muhl Jewelers on Orange Avenue

Suspect tampered with door locks.

Arrests:

4/24/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

4/25/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

24 year old female

4/25/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 3rd Street

34 year old male

4/26/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

40 year old male

4/28/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 6th Street

20 year old male

4/30/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

28 year old male

4/30/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

19 year old male