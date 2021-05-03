Date Night at Stake Chophouse & Bar

Elevate your date night. Starting May 2nd Stake Chophouse & Bar will be offering an exclusive three course menu with an optional wine or champagne pairing. The date night menu will be available Sunday through Thursday and offers a selection of wild caught seafood, premium steaks, and decadent desserts.

- Advertisement -

Enjoy the experience in our fine dining room or on our rooftop patio and catch the sunset.

- Advertisement -

Reservations are available by phone only, call us 619-522-0077.