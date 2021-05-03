Monday, May 3, 2021
Date Night at Stake Chophouse & Bar

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Elevate your date night. Starting May 2nd Stake Chophouse & Bar will be offering an exclusive three course menu with an optional wine or champagne pairing. The date night menu will be available Sunday through Thursday and offers a selection of wild caught seafood, premium steaks, and decadent desserts.

Enjoy the experience in our fine dining room or on our rooftop patio and catch the sunset.

Reservations are available by phone only, call us 619-522-0077.

Stake Chophouse & Bar
1309 Orange Ave • Coronado

 

Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

