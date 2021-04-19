Local Artist Spotlight – Lisa Ambler

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying the fifth class of 15 new art banners on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas, celebrating local artists through the end of June. This week we are featuring artist Lisa Ambler’s banner featuring her painting Succulent, which is located on Orange Avenue and First Street.

Lisa Ambler has been creating art since she was three years old. From recycled and upcycled frames, fabrics, and other ‘green’ items, to sculptures, blown glass, drawings, and paintings, her creative passion has no limits. Her medium choices are many, from oils to pastels, inks, watercolor, and more, allowing her to express her use of bright and soft colors and color mixes.

Lisa studied under many masters. As an art teacher, she offers lessons from her Coronado studio. Her love of art has expanded into a passion to supply underprivileged children with art supplies through Art for the Nations. Anyone wishing to donate art supplies can contact Lisa here: artglee@aol.com

You can find Lisa Ambler’s Coronado Arts profile here:

https://coronadoarts.com/directories/lisa-ambler/

To view Lisa’s artwork and to find out more about her, visit her website here:

www.lisaambler.com. Lisa “Strives to inspire hope through every painting.”

