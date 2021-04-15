Thursday, April 15, 2021
EntertainmentDining

Stake Chophouse & Bar is Giving Away A Dozen Oysters Every Week!

Promoted Partner Content

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Hello oyster lovers,

- Advertisement -

Stake Chophouse & Bar is giving away a dozen oysters every week until the end of May! Share your #stakemoments while you’re enjoying good food and vibes at Stake and get a chance to win a dozen oysters. 

Prominently situated in the heart of Coronado’s iconic village, Stake is a modern take on the classic chophouse of decades past with a chef-driven menu sourced with only the highest quality ingredients available.

- Advertisement -

Executive Chef Andrew Kedziora’s menu includes a number of share-friendly filets, chops, Japanese A5 wagyu, and dry-aged prime steak, an expansive selection of seafood appetizers including raw oysters from East & West coasts, Alaskan King Crab Merus, ice cold shellfish & crudo, healthy salads and rustic, wood fire-roasted side dishes, in addition to a handful of freshly composed seasonal seafood entrées.

Stake Chophouse & Bar is the only restaurant in Coronado who received the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for five years in a row! Our experienced sommeliers can help pair the perfect wines with your dish. 

Here’s how to participate: 

  1. Share your #STAKEmoments photos/videos on your Instagram. 
  2. Tag @stakechophouse on your photo. 
  3. We will announce one winner every Monday via DM.⁠

Make your reservations today at https://bit.ly/3mL95gj

Located at 1309 Orange Ave, Coronado
The outside patio is NOW opened for happy hour & dinner

Stake Patio

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Bridgeworthy: Options Galore Await at Barrio Food Hub

I was amazed when I recently discovered that Coronado had 80 different restaurants, and as a self-proclaimed foodie and a true believer in supporting...
Read more
Dining

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party at Liberty Call

Padres Opening Day Ticket Raffle and Party!Through a generous donation Liberty Call Distilling is raffling off a Pair of Tickets to Padres Opening Day...
Read more
Community News

Have You(r kids) Dressed The Table Yet?

HAVE YOU(R KIDS) DRESSED THE TABLE YET?The Coronado Chamber of Commerce & City of Coronado are adding a bit of pizzazz to the Coronado...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Little Frenchie Brings Classic French Cuisine to Coronado

Little Frenchie, now open at 1166 Orange Ave, is the first concept to debut following Blue Bridge Hospitality's recent addition of local hospitality figure...
Read more
Dining

A Gift to Savor: $100 for Them, $25 For You!

Blue Bridge Hospitality Gift Card Promotion returns on Black Friday! From Friday, November 23rd through December 24th, purchase a Blue Bridge Hospitality gift card of...
Read more
Business

Blue Bridge Hospitality Recognized for Ocean Friendly Restaurants

Blue Bridge Hospitality is doing their part to reduce the amount of plastic product used at our restaurants and make #oceanfriendly a top priority. Stake Chophouse, Maretalia...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.