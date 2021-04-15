Hello oyster lovers,

Stake Chophouse & Bar is giving away a dozen oysters every week until the end of May! Share your #stakemoments while you’re enjoying good food and vibes at Stake and get a chance to win a dozen oysters.

Prominently situated in the heart of Coronado’s iconic village, Stake is a modern take on the classic chophouse of decades past with a chef-driven menu sourced with only the highest quality ingredients available.

Executive Chef Andrew Kedziora’s menu includes a number of share-friendly filets, chops, Japanese A5 wagyu, and dry-aged prime steak, an expansive selection of seafood appetizers including raw oysters from East & West coasts, Alaskan King Crab Merus, ice cold shellfish & crudo, healthy salads and rustic, wood fire-roasted side dishes, in addition to a handful of freshly composed seasonal seafood entrées.

Stake Chophouse & Bar is the only restaurant in Coronado who received the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for five years in a row! Our experienced sommeliers can help pair the perfect wines with your dish.

Here’s how to participate:

Share your #STAKEmoments photos/videos on your Instagram. ⁠ Tag @stakechophouse on your photo. ⁠ We will announce one winner every Monday via DM.⁠

Make your reservations today at https://bit.ly/3mL95gj