Monday, April 12, 2021
Military

Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Exhibit to Stop in San Diego

Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit National Tour, Makes Several Stops in California to Honor Veterans, Active Duty, and Supporters. This unique museum on wheels honors local veterans, active-duty military, volunteers and supporters in the community!

By Managing Editor

Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that its Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE), which has been traveling the country to honor our nations veterans & active-duty military, will make a tour stop in California. Starting on April 24, 2021, the WAA MEE will be in San Diego for the first of multiple stops.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

- Advertisement -

The MEE achieves this goal by bringing the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families together through interactive exhibits, short films, and shared stories. The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans.

- Advertisement -

Stops in the San Diego area will include:

SAN DIEGO, CA – Saturday, April 24, 2021 – The Linares Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the WAA MEE for an open house to honor our nation’s veterans and active duty military. The MEE will be located at Harley Davidson, 465 Morena Blvd. from 10am – 4:30pm.

- Advertisement -

VISTA, CA – Sunday, April 25, 2021 – The Santa Margarita Chapter, National Daughters of the American Revolution will host the WAA MEE for an open house to honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military. The MEE will be located at RideNow SoCal, 1725 Hacienda Dr. from 10am – 4:30pm.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour and speak with WAA representatives and volunteers. They can also share more about the national nonprofit, and the work its volunteers do to support our heroes and their communities year-round.

The public tours for the MEE are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place to protect the health of all visitors in accordance with the CDCs recommendation for large gatherings stemming from concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the media, dignitaries, veterans and other interested groups are urged to come, ask questions, share stories and experience this one-of-a-kind exhibit.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing wreaths on veteran’s headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide. Throughout the calendar year you can tune in to Wreaths Across America Internet Radio, 24/7, to learn more about the mission and those who support it across the country, as well as the hundreds of local charitable efforts nationwide that are funded through wreath sponsorships.

You can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at Wreaths Across America. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero as we endeavor to honor all veterans laid to rest at noon on Saturday, December 18, 2021, as part of National Wreaths across America Day.

Click here to find a local participating cemetery near you to support go to and type in your town and/or state.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Coronado Vietnam Veterans Gathered on Vietnam Veterans Day (video)

Coronado’s Vietnam Veterans gathered on Monday March 29th at the old City Hall at 1125 Loma Avenue to re-connect on the fiftieth anniversary of...
Read more
History

Virtual Wine & Lecture: A Conversation with Francis Gary Powers Jr.

Virtual Wine & Lecture: A Conversation With Francis Gary Powers Jr., Thursday, April 15, 5:30 pm By Carol Pastor, CHA VolunteerPre-register HERE, and you can also...
Read more
Military

San Diego Native Inspects Aircrew Survival Gear Serving with Helicopter Squadron

Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Vanessa Thomas, from San Diego, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 4, inspects aircrew...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

5k Registration Opens for the 2021 Crown City Classic

48th annual Crown City Classic to kickoff Independence Day weekend on Saturday, July 3, 2021 Special 5k early bird pricing available through Saturday, April 10 at ...
Read more
People

Jeff Tyler Honored with Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

On March 31st, Jeff Tyler was individually presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award and recognized in a regional online event....
Read more
Community News

Backed by Millions in Public and Private Cash, Rapid Covid Tests Are Coming to Stores Near You

Originally published on April 1, 2021 By Hannah Norman, Kaiser Health News This story also ran on Fortune. It can be republished for free.Scientists and lawmakers...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.