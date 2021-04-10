Friday, April 9, 2021
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 9, 2021

By Managing Editor

Two new members of the City’s executive team will soon start work. Find out about the new Administrative Services director and Interim City Manager in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

- Advertisement -

You can also read about the Employee of the Year; Orange Tier updates for City facilities; a recap of the City’s Easter events; work on a new traffic signal and median work at Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol as part of the work at the Hotel del Coronado, and Harper, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

- Advertisement -

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.

 

- Advertisement -

 

 

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado Hires New Administrative Services Director

The City of Coronado has named John Kim as its new Administrative Services Director. He is set to start work on April 26.Kim is...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – March 26, 2021

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77aEAGf2l3IRandom Coronado residents will soon receive a postcard letting them know that a survey is on its way. Find out more about the community...
Read more
City of Coronado

Blair King Reflects on his Time in Coronado – Next Stop, Bainbridge Island

One month shy of eleven years, City Manager Blair King will leave his position in Coronado on April 29, and head to Bainbridge Island,...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Jeff Tyler Honored with Outstanding Eagle Scout Award

On March 31st, Jeff Tyler was individually presented the National Eagle Scout Association Outstanding Eagle Scout Award and recognized in a regional online event....
Read more
Community News

Backed by Millions in Public and Private Cash, Rapid Covid Tests Are Coming to Stores Near You

Originally published on April 1, 2021 By Hannah Norman, Kaiser Health News This story also ran on Fortune. It can be republished for free.Scientists and lawmakers...
Read more
Community News

County and Coronado COVID-19 Update as of April 4, 2021

San Diego County Health and Human Services statistics related to the coronavirus and COVID-19 through April 4 show: Coronado:County Vaccination Progress:Nearly 2 million COVID-19...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.