City Manager’s Weekly Update – April 9, 2021

Two new members of the City’s executive team will soon start work. Find out about the new Administrative Services director and Interim City Manager in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about the Employee of the Year; Orange Tier updates for City facilities; a recap of the City’s Easter events; work on a new traffic signal and median work at Silver Strand Boulevard and Avenida del Sol as part of the work at the Hotel del Coronado, and Harper, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.