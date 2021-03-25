Lamb’s Concerts Presents “An Irish Cabaret” Streaming On Demand

Here’s a Sneak Peek:

Featuring Angela Chatelain Avila, Greg Campbell, Charles Evans, Jr., Manny Fernandes, Caitie Grady, James McHale, Luke Monday, Nathan Peirson, David Rumley, Deborah Gilmour Smyth

NOW Streaming on demand

Ticket: $20 per household

LAMB’S uses ShowTix4U.com to ticket and provide the Streaming On Demand rental. After you purchase a Ticket, which is good for an entire household, viewing on one device at a time, you can start watching the concert on a computer, iPad, smartphone or smart TV, anytime.

Learn more HERE

Rental is good for 48 hours once you start streaming. Watch as often as you like during that time.

Concert Run Time: 75 minutes

Video available to view Wednesday, March 17, 2021 3:15 PM – Friday, April 30, 2021 12:00 AM PDT