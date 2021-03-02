Cross Country Season Rolling Along

The abbreviated Cross Country season is rapidly moving along. Last Tuesday (Feb 22nd), the Islander Cross Country teams had their third league meet, this time with University City. In the girls’ race Abby Hundley led from the gun and won, going away, with a time of 19:48 over the 3.11-mile City Conference Course used by both boys and girls. The second-place finisher was Tatiana Dorrestein from UC over a minute back with a time of 21:04. Claire Cook and Julia Mineo finished in sixth and seventh place with times of 22:10 and 22:11. Lily Clemons placed 11th, followed by Anna Youngblood, Maya Voltin, and Caroline Cole.

Conor Youngblood was our first boy finisher with a fourth-place effort in 18:26. Next for us was Micah Arnott in 19:33 followed by Detrik Heidt, Spencer Williams, Baxter Simpson, Gio Navarro, Luca Durocher, and Jack Shumaker. Our last Cross Country meet will be next Tuesday vs. Cathedral Catholic.

Once Cross Country is over, most of the team will transition into track. Technically we’re training for track now, at least with the distance runners. The CIF has yet to release a schedule because they’re waiting to see if competitions between multiple schools will be allowed.

At Tuesday’s meet, we lined up the kids who were there for impromptu team shots for the yearbook.

Boys:

Girls: