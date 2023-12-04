Islanders Celebrate 2023 Cross Country Season at Awards Banquet

Senior Rafael Roos and sophomore Morgan Maske were honored as the 2023 boy and girl Cross Country MVPs at this year’s Cross Country Banquet. Roos was also an All-Eastern League runner, while Maske made the All-CIF and All-Eastern League first teams.

Six other girls received awards for qualifying for the state meet this season. Freshmen Gwynne Letcher and Carly DeVore qualified for the All-League and All-CIF second teams. Freshman Maesan Everitt was on the All-League team. Freshman Nadia Roos, junior Jaya Jost, and senior Natalia Amkie were also on the qualifying team that placed third in the Eastern League and CIF championships.

Coaches awards for the boys included a senior award to Jack Shumaker, most improved runner of the year to junior Jack Letcher, Rookie of the Year to sophomore Nathan Ayan (also an All-League finisher), and freshman of the year to Xavier Marsh.





