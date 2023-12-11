Winter Training for Islander Track & Field Underway

If you plan to join the Coronado High School (CHS) Track & Field team this spring, head coach Cameron Gary and his staff hold pre-season training from 3:30 to 5 pm on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the track. In January, Friday will be added.

All CHS students are welcome to join, whether or not you’ll be running track in the spring. The focus is on “base” training for the various events. The first official day of track is February 4, but if you’re not in a winter sport, you need pre-season training to reach your potential in the spring.

For more information, visit our website at IslanderTrack.com.





