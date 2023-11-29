Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Sports

Islander Freshmen Carry the Day at the State Cross County Meet

1 min.
George Green
George Green

The 2023 cross country season ended last Saturday at Fresno’s Woodward Park at the California State Championships. This was the girls’ team’s 30th trip since 1987 to state, either as a team or as individual qualifiers. Before COVID, the girls had a 14-year streak at the state meet that ended in 2000 when the meet was canceled. Since then, we’ve been rebuilding but could not qualify anyone for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. This season, thanks to four freshmen joining our team from the middle school program, we qualified as a team by placing third at the CIF finals.

The California State Meet is very competitive, with ten races in five divisions (girls and boys). Each race has around 200 top runners by division in the state, so the starting line is a bit crowded. Our young team comprised four freshmen, one sophomore, and one junior. For our division (D4), we were the only team with four freshmen running; only six teams had two running, and no other team had as many as three. Out of all the girls’ teams running, with around 1000 girls, only one other school had more than three freshmen on their team.

Our top runner was sophomore Morgan Mask, who clocked 21:08 over the 5000-meter state meet course. Our next finisher was freshman Carly DeVore, with a time of 21:31 followed by freshman Gwynne Letcher (21:34), freshman Nadia Roos (23:10), freshman Maesan Everitt (23:31), and junior Jaya Jost (23:39).

Start at state meet: 420 is Morgan Maske, to her right is Carly DeVore, 421 is Nadia Roos, to her left (419) is Gwynne Letcher, behind Letcher is Maesan Everitt, 418 is Jaya Jost. Photo by George Green



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Women’s Pro Volleyball Coming to San Diego: Impressions from the Island

City of Coronado

New Youth Programs at Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

Sports

Lady Islander Basketball: Early-Season Tournament and Season Preview

Sports

Coronado Wins Southern California All League Championship in Lawn Bowling

Sports

Islander Girls’ Cross Country Team Advances to State Meet

Sports

Islander Boys Water Polo Crowned 2023 Division I Champions

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at Jaguar Invite in Escondido

Sports

Islander Cross Country Girls Ranked Third in League

Sports

Islander Cross Country Starts League Competition

Sports

Islander Cross Country Runs Mt. Carmel Invite and Takes Home Frosh Win

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at the Cumming/Latham Invite

Sports

Islander Cross Country Competes at Raven Invite

More Local News

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates