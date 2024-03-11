Islander Track Season Underway

After a winter of pre-season training, the Coronado Track and Field team participated in the Viking Relays hosted by La Jolla High School on Saturday, March 9. The league season will begin this Thursday, March 14 with a cluster meet with Lincoln, High Tech High, and Crawford at Crawford. Some team members will compete in the Elmer Runge Invite at Patrick Henry High School on Saturday.

The Islander head Track and Field coach, Cameron Gary, details some of the top performances at the Viking Relays below.

March 9, 2024 Viking Relays

This was the first full (varsity) team event of the season for the Islanders. The meet took place at La Jolla High School, and the Islanders performed very well. Some of the notable performances are below.

Sophomore Nathan Ayan and senior Rafael Roos finished 3rd and 4th overall (out of a field of 35 athletes) in the Boys 800-meter run. They clocked personal record (PR) times of 2:02.76 and 2:02.87, respectively. Those times rank them at #1 and #2 in the City League, as well as 18th and 21st in the San Diego CIF Section (to date, nearly 750 competitors have registered times in that event). Ayan also ran 4:39.14 for a PR in the 1600m run. He finished 2nd overall, and that performance ranks him 2nd in the City League and 30th out of 778 performances in the San Diego CIF section.

Senior Lindsey Balsley finished 3 rd overall in the Girls Long Jump, with a leap of 17’6″. This mark ranks her at #1 in the City League and #5 in the San Diego CIF section (379 marks registered), and 26 th in the state of California (3700 marks registered).

In the 100-meter Dash, junior Sean Groeneveld placed 13th overall in the Boys division with a time of 11.89 seconds. This time currently ranks him first in the City League. Senior Tatiana Potter finished 11th overall in the Girls' division, with a time of 13.52 seconds. Last but not least, newcomer junior Lauren Gilhooly finished first overall in the Girls' division, with a time of 12.21 seconds. This time ranks her second in the City League, #3 in the San Diego CIF section (920 times registered), and #17 in California (9300 registered times thus far).

Our Boys and Girls relay teams also performed admirably. The Boys 4×100 Relay team of sophomore Davin Collins , Groenveld , junior David Castillo, and junior Von Pritchett finished 5 th overall with a time of 45.62 seconds. The Boys 4×400 Relay team of Pritchett , junior Jace Larson , Castillo , and Groeneveld finished 9 th overall with a time of 3:46.46. Both relay times currently rank them second in the City League.

The Girls 4×100 Relay team of Potter, Gilhooly, Balsley, and sophomore Summer Little won their heat and finished second overall with a time of 50.92 seconds. That time currently ranks them second in the City League and 14th in the San Diego CIF section (62 registered times). The Girls 4×400 team of the same lineup (but different running order) finished second overall with a time of 4:18.98. This time ranks them first in the City League and 13th in the San Diego CIF section (62 registered times).






