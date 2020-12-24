Coronado Crime Report (December 12 through December 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft on Palm Avenue
Victim reported vehicle burglary to unlocked car.
Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Victim left purse unattended.
Petty Theft on I Avenue
Vehicle burglary reported.
Petty Theft on J Avenue
Vehicle burglary reported.
Burglary at Vons on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Grand Theft on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
Police department’s remotely monitored bicycle was stolen.
Hit and Run on 1st Street
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on 1st Street
Victim reported two bicycles stolen. One was locked.
Arrests:
12/12/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street
29 year old female
12/12/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street
34 year old male
12/12/2020: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard
58 year old male
12/13/2020: Malicious Mischief – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male
12/15/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue
24 year old male
12/15/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male
12/15/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Plaza
31 year old male
12/15/2020: Refusing to Leave Property – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of F Avenue
50 year old male
12/16/2020: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Vandalism – Felony on 1100 block of Loma Avenue
39 year old male
12/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
64 year old male
12/16/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Ocean Boulevard
28 year old male
12/18/2020: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
23 year old female
Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times