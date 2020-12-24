Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 24, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 12 through December 18)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on Palm Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported vehicle burglary to unlocked car.

Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim left purse unattended.

Petty Theft on I Avenue

- Advertisement -

Vehicle burglary reported.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

Vehicle burglary reported.

Burglary at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Grand Theft on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

Police department’s remotely monitored bicycle was stolen.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported two bicycles stolen. One was locked.

Arrests:

12/12/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

29 year old female

12/12/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

34 year old male

12/12/2020: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

58 year old male

12/13/2020: Malicious Mischief – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

12/15/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

24 year old male

12/15/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

12/15/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Plaza

31 year old male

12/15/2020: Refusing to Leave Property – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of F Avenue

50 year old male

12/16/2020: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Vandalism – Felony on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

39 year old male

12/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

64 year old male

12/16/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Ocean Boulevard

28 year old male

12/18/2020: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

23 year old female

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 5 through December 11)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Orange AvenueSuspect shoplifted. Total loss...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 28 through December 4)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Battery at Sharp Coronado HospitalPatient involved in a...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 21 through November 27)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Vandalism Report on Silver Strand BoulevardBird sanctuary was...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Restraining Order Violation on B AvenueTemporary restraining order...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean BoulevardMale...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent Exposure on H AvenueMale suspect driving a...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Restraining Order Violation on B AvenueTemporary restraining order...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean BoulevardMale...
Read more
Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent Exposure on H AvenueMale suspect driving a...
Read more
Community News

Teens: On Voting and the 2020 Election

Talking about politics often leads to heated debates, especially with people's varying perspectives and deeply rooted beliefs. The 2020 election was one for the...
Read more
Education

CoSA and COVID: Home Studios, “Songs for a New World,” and Zoom Musicians

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) boasts six conservatories, which include theater production design and management, classical and contemporary dance, digital arts, instrumental music,...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.