Coronado Crime Report (December 12 through December 18)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on Palm Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary to unlocked car.

Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Victim left purse unattended.

Petty Theft on I Avenue

Vehicle burglary reported.

Petty Theft on J Avenue

Vehicle burglary reported.

Burglary at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Grand Theft on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

Police department’s remotely monitored bicycle was stolen.

Hit and Run on 1st Street

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on 1st Street

Victim reported two bicycles stolen. One was locked.

Arrests:

12/12/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

29 year old female

12/12/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

34 year old male

12/12/2020: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Alameda Boulevard

58 year old male

12/13/2020: Malicious Mischief – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

12/15/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

24 year old male

12/15/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

12/15/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Park Plaza

31 year old male

12/15/2020: Refusing to Leave Property – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of F Avenue

50 year old male

12/16/2020: Grand Theft, Larceny, and Vandalism – Felony on 1100 block of Loma Avenue

39 year old male

12/16/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

64 year old male

12/16/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Ocean Boulevard

28 year old male

12/18/2020: Involuntary Detainment Due to Mental Illness – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

23 year old female