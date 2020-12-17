Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 17, 2020

USO Sailor of the Year Saved Stranger on Coronado Bridge

By Coronado Times

Thank you to Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer for stepping in to save this life.

Congratulations to you and all of the 2020 Service Members of the Year.

This is what we do.

Congratulations to USO Sailor of the Year Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer. She displayed…

Posted by U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief on Monday, December 14, 2020

Meet the 2020 USO Service Members of the Year

Coronado Times
