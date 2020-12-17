Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Thursday, December 17, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Business

Coronado Restaurants Recommend Their Most Delicious Dishes

By Coronado Chamber of Commerce

We know you want to show your support to Coronado restaurants, especially when they are limited to offering only take-out service, but what to order?

To help you decide, the Coronado Chamber asked 14 local restaurant owners to make two selections: 1) the must-try menu item for people ordering with them for the first time and 2) something a little more unusual for regulars who always default to their same favorite!

- Advertisement -

We’ll kick off with the two restaurants that have opened since the last lockdown – Parakeet Café at 1134 Orange Avenue with its super-healthy, prettily-presented fare, and Serrano’s Coronado at 126 Orange Avenue with its extra-tasty Mexican street food and creative cocktails.

PARAKEET CAFE 1) For breakfast: Organic Greens Scrambled Eggs (with spinach, asparagus, green beans, avocado and labneh). For lunch: Parakeet Bowl (with brown rice, roasted mushrooms, sesame collard greens and almond butter miso). 2) Try one of our Winter Specials like Golden Waffle (with coconut yoghurt, roasted cinnamon apples and berries).

- Advertisement -

Ashley & Hailie of Serrano’s Coronado serve up vibrant cocktails with your tasty Mexican street food!

SERRANO’S CORONADO 1) Our Baja Fish Tacos are always a hit – especially on Taco Tuesday when they are just $2 a piece! 2) Grilled Octopus – so much flavor. Team with one of our signature Margaritas – Coconut, Tamarindo or Jalapeño Pineapple!

- Advertisement -

SWADDEE THAI With over 60 menu items it’s hard to choose! 1) Fried Rice Pork or Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables with Chicken. 2) Green or Red Curry (with chicken or pork).

BRIGANTINE 1) Swordfish with Parmesan Risotto and Broccolini 2) Wok-Charred Ahi (with jasmine rice and vegetables with wasabi-shoyu sauce).

LITTLE FRENCHIE 1) For brunch: Bruleed French Toast (custard-soaked bread pudding with crispy, caramelized top). For lunch: Frenchie’s Beef Dip (with garlic aioli, comte cheese and toasted baguette). 2) Burgundy Escargots (lightly braised in red wine and shallots then baked in the shell with garlic herb butter, served with toasted baguette.

Brant Sarber of Costa Azul serves Mexican food with a stunning view of the San Diego skyline.

COSTA AZUL 1) Carnitas Ole (seasoned pork braised in beer, citrus and spices served with rice, beans, guacamole, salsa fresca and tortillas). 2) Chili Rellenos (roasted chilies stuffed with shredded chicken and cheese, topped with salsa rojo) and of course our famous potent Margaritas made with house made sweet and sour!

TARTINE 1) Chicken Under The Brick (with the risotto of the day). 2) Beef Stroganoff or Bolognese from the Specials Menu.

NADO REPUBLIC 1) Lasagne. Not every pasta dish is well-suited to Take-Out – Carbonara, for example, especially as it is made with egg – but lasagne is delicious and we can give you the sauce on the side to add when you are ready to eat. 2) Veal Saltinbocca – an old family recipe of our Roman chef, cooked with sage and butter and wrapped in prosciutto.

THE HENRY 1) Short Rib Potstickers (with toasted sesame, cilantro and ponzu). 2) Deviled Crab Dip (with garlic brioche toast).

Emma from The Henry welcomes you to Orange Avenue’s most fashionable dining experience

TENT CITY RESTAURANT 1) TCR’s Famous Chicken Pot Pie (served with mixed greens or fruit). 2) Lime Roasted Chicken (with brussels, potatoes and garlic lime butter).

WHICHWICH SUPERIOR SANDWICHES 1) Try one of our “Faves” – something there for everyone’s liking. 2) Turn your existing order into a spinach wrap and team with our fresh lemonade. Or spice things up with hot pepper mix or fresh jalapeños!

CLAYTON’S BAKERY & BISTRO 1) Croque Madame (rosemary ham, gruyere, egg on sourdough). 2) Honey Lavender Crepe – maybe even teamed with a Honey Lavender Latte!

GARAGE BUONA FORCHETTA 1) Wood-fired, Napoletana-style Pizza Bruna (with Italian sausage, pepperoni and spicy salami). For dessert Straccetti Con Nutella (fried pizza strips drizzled with Nutella and berries). 2) Casoncelli Northern Italian Ravioli (with beef, pork, amaretto and pear) and a bottle of rich, velvety, organic Rosso Piceno Superiore Gotico Ciu Ciu wine.

SAIKO SUSHI 1) Crown Roll (tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, kani kama, garlic aioli and crispy shallots). 2) Try our Blackboard Flight 5 different pieces of freshest fish from our sushi bar, each with its own garnish – changes daily!

Which options most appealed to you? We’re going for one of everything!

You can get further inspiration by looking at the Chamber’s new Facebook page Orange Avenue Deals & Specials (@orangeavenuedeals). Here restaurants post their latest seasonal menu items, discounts and Family Meal packages etc.

You will also find great deals from local Coronado retail and a range of local services. For example, New Era Window Cleaning are offering a $25 gift certificate for sparkling holiday windows and Isabella Avenue Dentistry are offering Sinsational sparkling white teeth for just $99, down from $149 – get your smile ready for when the masks come off!

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Chamber of Commercehttp://www.coronadochamber.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Give the “Gift of San Diego” or Be Part of the Gift

Gift of San Diego is a local business that rolled out in April of this year. Even with the looming pandemic, Marla Farrage and...
Read more
Business

Hakes Brothers Painting Launches Giveaway to Help Local Business

John Hakes, owner of Coronado-based, Hakes Brothers Painting, started a "giveaway" via Instagram to help local businesses through this virus-impacted holiday season.  Many local...
Read more
Business

Coronado Grocery Stores Stocked for Stay Home Order

The recent revised Southern California stay home order limits non-essential activities, but allows for essential activities such as grocery shopping. Coronado grocery stores are...
Read more
Business

Six Year-End Financial Tips

As the year winds down, there are a few things investors can do to get their finances bundled up. We’re all busy at this...
Read more
Business

Weekend Sidewalk Sale Boosts Coronado Business

First came Shop Small Saturday - the annual American Express and MainStreet tradition that shines a nationwide spotlight on independent retailers. Never have Coronado...
Read more
Business

Sweet Soles Wins Best Holiday Window Display

Sweet Soles have walked away with the top prize for Coronado’s Best Holiday Retail Window Display! The sophisticated design, best described as Christmas Couture, features...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

An Eventful October in Coronado!

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members...
Read more
City of Coronado

Chamber of Commerce Chairman Honored as Coronado Welcomes Its New Chairwoman

It was like a scene from Ocean’s Eleven: one by one the Coronado Chamber of Commerce board members assembled on the marina view promenade...
Read more
Community News

Take a Fresh Look at Coronado at OrangeAvenue.com!

While summer is traditionally the season we excitedly vroom off on a road trip, fly to a distant shore or explore a new city...
Read more
Business

Coronado is Back in Business!

It is such a joy to see Coronado retail and restaurants welcoming customers and in-house diners once more. However, rather like a garden with...
Read more
Community News

Calling all Coronado Canines – and Photographers!

Do you have a favorite photograph (or 20) of your pup enjoying the dog-friendly wonders of Coronado? Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce is inviting...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Offers $2 Million in Loans to Local Businesses

One of Coronado’s distinguishing characteristics is our vibrant and eclectic downtown. Each small business that dots our commercial district represents one person’s dream made...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.