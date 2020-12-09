Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holidays
Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 28 through December 4)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Battery at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Patient involved in a physical altercation with security.

Grand Theft on Coronado Avenue

Dirt bike reported stolen.

Grand Theft on J Avenue

Specialized bicycle reported stolen from back yard.

Petty Theft on H Avenue

Victim reported fanny pack taken from alley.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B and C Avenue Alley and 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on Orange Avenue

Victim reported that a thrown object dented vehicle.

Brandishing a Weapon on RH Dana Plaza and Ocean Boulevard

Suspect brandished weapon during argument.

Arrests:

11/28/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

26 year old male

11/29/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

11/29/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

22 year old male

11/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old female

12/1/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

12/3/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1800 block of Silver Strand

28 year old male

12/4/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1800 block of Strand Way

45 year old male

Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

