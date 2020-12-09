Coronado Crime Report (November 28 through December 4)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Battery at Sharp Coronado Hospital
Patient involved in a physical altercation with security.
Grand Theft on Coronado Avenue
Dirt bike reported stolen.
Grand Theft on J Avenue
Specialized bicycle reported stolen from back yard.
Petty Theft on H Avenue
Victim reported fanny pack taken from alley.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on B and C Avenue Alley and 7th Street
No injuries reported.
Vandalism on Orange Avenue
Victim reported that a thrown object dented vehicle.
Brandishing a Weapon on RH Dana Plaza and Ocean Boulevard
Suspect brandished weapon during argument.
Arrests:
11/28/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place
26 year old male
11/29/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
25 year old male
11/29/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
22 year old male
11/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue
22 year old female
12/1/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
19 year old male
12/3/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1800 block of Silver Strand
28 year old male
12/4/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1800 block of Strand Way
45 year old male
Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times