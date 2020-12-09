Coronado Crime Report (November 28 through December 4)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

- Advertisement -

Battery at Sharp Coronado Hospital

Patient involved in a physical altercation with security.

- Advertisement -

Grand Theft on Coronado Avenue

Dirt bike reported stolen.

Grand Theft on J Avenue

Specialized bicycle reported stolen from back yard.

Petty Theft on H Avenue

Victim reported fanny pack taken from alley.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on B and C Avenue Alley and 7th Street

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on Orange Avenue

Victim reported that a thrown object dented vehicle.

Brandishing a Weapon on RH Dana Plaza and Ocean Boulevard

Suspect brandished weapon during argument.

Arrests:

11/28/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Place

26 year old male

11/29/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

25 year old male

11/29/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

22 year old male

11/30/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of Orange Avenue

22 year old female

12/1/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

19 year old male

12/3/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1800 block of Silver Strand

28 year old male

12/4/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1800 block of Strand Way

45 year old male