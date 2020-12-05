Coronado Garden Club & CoSA Team Up to Create Christmas Chalk Art for All to Enjoy (video)

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis was on hand this morning as CoSA Ambassadors were creating festive chalk art on the Orange Avenue sidewalk at Spreckels Park.

The project is to spread holiday cheer among Coronado Garden Club members who will not be hosting their annual holiday party this year due to the pandemic. Typically the Garden Club would have a CoSA ensemble entertain at their event, but since it is not possible to do safely, they changed the format from performance to visual art. The Coronado community will be able to enjoy the artwork for a few days as pedestrians walk by.