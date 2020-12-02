Coronado Crime Report (November 21 through November 27)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on Silver Strand Boulevard

- Advertisement -

Bird sanctuary was found spray painted.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Vandalism Report on 3rd Street and Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported air removed from all tires.

Petty Theft at Walgreens

Suspect shoplifted items.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Catspaw Cape

Total loss was approximately $18,000.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported garage door opener and house keys missing. The garage was open.

Vandalism Report at Coronado High School

Broken window was reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen from porch.

Stolen Vehicle Report on A Avenue

Victim reported Yamaha missing.

Arrests:

11/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

29 year old male

11/21/2020: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Ocean Boulevard

22 year old male

11/23/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

30 year old male

11/23/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

11/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

26 year old male

11/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

20 year old female

11/24/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

11/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place

19 year old male

11/25/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor, Assault, Abandonment, and Neglect of a Child – Felony on 1500 block of Leyte Road

32 year old male

11/27/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving With an Open Bottle of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old female

11/27/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75

23 year old male

11/27/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

27 year old female