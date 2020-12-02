Coronado Crime Report (November 21 through November 27)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Vandalism Report on Silver Strand Boulevard
Bird sanctuary was found spray painted.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Vandalism Report on 3rd Street and Glorietta Boulevard
Victim reported air removed from all tires.
Petty Theft at Walgreens
Suspect shoplifted items.
Forgery/Fraud Report on Catspaw Cape
Total loss was approximately $18,000.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street
No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report on Tunapuna Lane
Victim reported garage door opener and house keys missing. The garage was open.
Vandalism Report at Coronado High School
Broken window was reported.
Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard
No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report on D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen from porch.
Stolen Vehicle Report on A Avenue
Victim reported Yamaha missing.
Arrests:
11/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue
29 year old male
11/21/2020: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Ocean Boulevard
22 year old male
11/23/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street
30 year old male
11/23/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
50 year old male
11/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
26 year old male
11/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
20 year old female
11/24/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
11/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place
19 year old male
11/25/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor, Assault, Abandonment, and Neglect of a Child – Felony on 1500 block of Leyte Road
32 year old male
11/27/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving With an Open Bottle of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old female
11/27/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75
23 year old male
11/27/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street
27 year old female
