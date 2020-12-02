Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 21 through November 27)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on Silver Strand Boulevard

- Advertisement -

Bird sanctuary was found spray painted.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Vandalism Report on 3rd Street and Glorietta Boulevard

Victim reported air removed from all tires.

Petty Theft at Walgreens

Suspect shoplifted items.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Catspaw Cape

Total loss was approximately $18,000.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and 2nd Street

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported garage door opener and house keys missing. The garage was open.

Vandalism Report at Coronado High School

Broken window was reported.

Hit and Run on Silver Strand Boulevard

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen from porch.

Stolen Vehicle Report on A Avenue

Victim reported Yamaha missing.

Arrests:

11/21/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

29 year old male

11/21/2020: Reckless Driving – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Ocean Boulevard

22 year old male

11/23/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 4th Street

30 year old male

11/23/2020: Burglary – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

11/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

26 year old male

11/23/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

20 year old female

11/24/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

11/24/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place

19 year old male

11/25/2020: Corporal Injury Against a Minor, Assault, Abandonment, and Neglect of a Child – Felony on 1500 block of Leyte Road

32 year old male

11/27/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving With an Open Bottle of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old female

11/27/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3500 block of State Route 75

23 year old male

11/27/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

27 year old female

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 14 through November 20)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Restraining Order Violation on B AvenueTemporary restraining order...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (November 7 through November 13)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent exposure at Alameda Boulevard and Ocean BoulevardMale...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 31 through November 6)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Indecent Exposure on H AvenueMale suspect driving a...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 24 through October 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on C AvenueFlags were taken from...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 17 through October 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Burglary Report at Bank of AmericaFront passenger window was...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 10 through October 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Trespassing at Centennial Park on 1st StreetReporting party claimed...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CoSA and COVID: Home Studios, “Songs for a New World,” and Zoom Musicians

Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) boasts six conservatories, which include theater production design and management, classical and contemporary dance, digital arts, instrumental music,...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 24 through October 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on C AvenueFlags were taken from...
Read more
Community News

Lots of Tricks, But No Treats for Coronado Teens During Halloween 2020 COVID Style

Halloween this year was filled with lots of tricks, but barely any treats. With precautions against the spread of COVID-19, not many were seen...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (October 17 through October 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes: Burglary Report at Bank of AmericaFront passenger window was...
Read more
Education

Physical Education in Session: How CHS PE Classes Operate During a Pandemic

With distance learning well underway at Coronado High School, some may be wondering how students are staying active despite excessive amounts of screen time....
Read more
Education

AP Classes Adapt to Distance Learning

From history to computer science, Coronado High School offers a wide variety of Advanced Placement (AP) courses. Enrolling in several AP classes over the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thank You Coronado!

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mike DonovanNow that the voter tally is essentially completed, I want to thank all the residents who helped me win reelection for...
Read more

Use Our Money to Improve Our Lives

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Barry & Susan AustinIn the Eagle last week, Councilmembers Heinze and Sandke asked for feedback about how some of our...
Read more

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Coronado COVID-19 Cases for November Surpass July Numbers

As with all of San Diego County, Coronado's COVID-19 positive case numbers have risen dramatically during the past month, to a total not seen...
Read more
City of Coronado

City of Coronado Partners with CSU Long Beach’s Shark Lab to Tag Sharks

The City of Coronado is partnering with CSU Long Beach’s shark lab to learn more about the local shark population. This comes after an...
Read more
People

Meet Annika Laughlin – Emerald Keeper of the Month!

If you want to feel hopeful about the future, spend a few minutes chatting with Annika Laughlin, Coronado High School graduate, class of 2020!...
Read more
People

Coronado Teen Publishes Book of Short Stories: “The End of Heaven”

Coronado local and high school junior Jamie Piearcy spent quarantine time writing her first book, The End Of Heaven: Explore the Depravity of True...
Read more
Military

Navy to Decommission Fire Damaged USS Bonhomme Richard

WASHINGTON – After thorough consideration, the Navy has decided to decommission USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, due to the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.