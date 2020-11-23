Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Monday, November 23, 2020

Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Holiday Haps
Coronado Election Results
Uncategorized

Port of San Diego Invites Public to Board Workshop for Port Master Plan Update Revised Draft

The Port’s objective for the PMPU process is to create a holistic, thoughtful, and balanced approach to future water and land uses on and around San Diego Bay for generations to come. 

By Managing Editor

As part of ongoing and robust public outreach efforts for the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to an upcoming Board Workshop during which staff will present feedback received on the Revised Draft PMPU during the October 20-November 17 public review and comment period and obtain Board direction on next steps, which could include directing staff to make further changes to the draft.

The Board workshop is scheduled to begin at 10 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 and will be held virtually – the Board of Port Commissioners will participate remotely, and the Board Chambers will be closed to the public. See below for a link to the agenda website and information on how the public can view and/or participate in the workshop.

- Advertisement -

The PMPU has something for everyone who enjoys San Diego Bay and is often referred to as “the future of the Port.” The intention of an updated Port Master Plan is to serve as the primary tool for balancing environmental, economic, and community interests along the San Diego Bay waterfront for the next 30 years.

A major milestone, this latest draft considers and reflects extensive and valuable community input received on the Discussion Draft released in April 2019. For more information about the PMPU process, to review the Revised Draft as well as a summary of changes since the Discussion Draft, and/or to sign up to receive updates, go to portofsandiego.org/pmpu.

There will be additional opportunities for public review and feedback as the PMPU process continues. In mid-2021, the Port anticipates circulating the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report for public review. It will include analysis of impacts such as, but not limited to, traffic, climate change, air quality, noise, public services (e.g. fire and police protection), and natural resources. After completion of the environmental review process per the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the Port will begin processing the PMPU with the California Coastal Commission with the goal for certification by the Coastal Commission in 2022 as the final step.

In a general way, the Port Master Plan determines where port activities take place, where public access, including recreational amenities and view corridors are to be located, where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants and visitor-serving retail may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment. The Port is updating its Port Master Plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current plan was initially certified in 1981 – nearly 40 years ago.

Specifically, the PMPU includes and addresses allowable water and land uses and activities, future development, and management of water and land within the Port’s jurisdiction on and around San Diego Bay by providing a mix of goals, policies and standards supported by written narratives, figures and tables.

The Port’s objective for the PMPU process is to create a holistic, thoughtful, and balanced approach to future water and land uses on and around San Diego Bay for generations to come.

The Port Master Plan Update effort began in 2013 and is being done through a process known as Integrated Planning. The Port is now in the third of five stages of that multifaceted and comprehensive approach for managing and planning the business of the Port in a balanced way. This five-phase planning process will culminate with an updated Port Master Plan:

  1. Vision Statement and Guiding Principles
  2. Framework Report
  3. Port Master Plan Update Discussion Draft and Revised Draft (Current Phase)
  4. Environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) (2021/2022)
  5. California Coastal Commission Certification (2021/2022)

Phase 1 and 2 make up the Integrated Planning Vision. The Integrated Planning initiative has been recognized as innovative, forward-thinking and inclusive, winning notable awards from professional planning, environmental, public affairs and architectural organizations.

Information for public participation during the December 7 PMPU Revised Draft Board Workshop:

Due to COVID-19 public health orders that restrict public meetings, the Board of Port Commissioners will attend the meeting and participate remotely. Additionally, the Board Chambers will be closed to the public. Members of the public may view the meeting via livestream at https://portofsandiego.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx (meeting agenda will be published at this link on Thursday, December 3.) Members of the public may comment remotely by doing one of the following no later than 8 am on Monday, December 7, 2020:

  1. Call 619.736.2155 and leave a brief voicemail message (no longer than three minutes) that will be played during the meeting.*
  2. Email a request to provide live comment to PublicRecords@portofsandiego.org to receive a link to participate in the meeting to provide live comments.**
  3. Submit written comments to PublicRecords@portofsandiego.org which will be forwarded to the Board and included in the agenda-related materials record for the meeting.
*Please note that depending on the number of public comments received at the meeting, it may be necessary to reduce the time allowed to 1-2 minutes for each comment. Members of the public who leave voicemail messages should anticipate the possibility that only the first 1-2 minutes will be played at the meeting.
**The Port of San Diego is not responsible for the member of the public’s internet connections or technical ability to participate in the meeting. It is highly recommended that you use voicemail rather than provide live comment.

 

Support Coronado Journalism

Your support will help to expand coverage of the issues, people and events happening in our Coronado community. Local news matters!
Support The Coronado Times

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Uncategorized

Looking Deeper Into Why Certain COVID Patients Die

By Liz Szabo, Kaiser Health News November 13, 2020Dr. Megan Ranney has learned a lot about COVID-19 since she began treating patients with the disease...
Read more
Uncategorized

Port CEO Randa Coniglio Announces Retirement Plans

Port of San Diego President Randa Coniglio today announced that she will retire as the Port’s chief executive officer. Coniglio leads more than 500...
Read more
Uncategorized

Wings Over America Scholarship Foundation

“As a Naval Aviator I understand the challenges these families face in support of their military member. WOASF works to provide college scholarships to...
Read more
Uncategorized

Captain Tim Slentz and Olaf Co-Host the NBC Weekly Video Update

Captain Tim Slentz, Commanding Officer Naval Base Coronado, shares holiday happenings during his weekly video update.  Olaf does a great job co-hosting:
Read more
Uncategorized

Real Estate: Open Houses October 12 & 13, 2019

Read more
Uncategorized

Real Estate: 834 Tolita Ave – Just Listed! Historic Coronado Beach Bungalow

Just Listed! Historic Coronado Beach Bungalow COME ENJOY! Historic 1913 CORONADO Craftsman Bungalow with amazing BEACH quadrant location! It's been extensively renovated to add the modern...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CHS HOSA Club Forms COVID Team

Submitted by the Coronado High School HOSA ClubHOSA is a club at Coronado High school that is fun and open to all interested students....
Read more
Community News

Information Overload and Exhaustion, and What We Can Do About It

By Mark Satta, Wayne State University This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.An endless flow of information is coming at...
Read more
Business

With More Shutdowns and Restrictions, Frustrations and Questions Abound

By Anna Maria Barry-Jester and Jenny Gold, Kaiser Health News November 18, 2020SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For Tom Davis, being told by the state...
Read more
Dining

Thanksgiving Dining at Serẽa’s Oceanfront Patio

Give thanks this year among unmatched SoCal coastal views. Pairing a Thanksgiving feast with an upscale, sustainable, sea-to-table culinary experience, Serẽa is offering a...
Read more
Community News

Run for Pie this Thanksgiving! November 23-29

This Thanksgiving, local running events company Easy Day Sports has decided to add some flair to the traditional turkey trot by creating The Great...
Read more
Community News

Vote for the 2021 Coronado Community Read Book by Dec. 14

The Coronado Public Library and Coronado Cultural Arts Commission ask the community to pick one of the five finalists as their choice for the...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Election Integrity

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Frank CorahIt is vitally important in this contentious Presidential election that the American people, regardless of their political persuasion, trust the election...
Read more

Fate of The Ferry Landing Marketplace at Risk

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Marilyn FieldBad news for those who appreciate the quirky charms of The Ferry Landing Marketplace buildings: their fate is hanging in the...
Read more

This Isn’t Coronado

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Carolyn RogersonRecently Coronado has been in local news and national social media for a sad, shocking reason. Those who would not like...
Read more

Nick Kato for CUSD School Board 2020: Video Interviews

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Nick KatoHello Coronado! I’ve collected the various video interviews I’ve done with notable and well-respected members of the community. I’ve been so...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Giving Thanks by Giving Back – Thanksgiving Meals to the Monarch School (video)

They are giving thanks by giving back… Coronadoans are providing 600 Thanksgiving meals today across the bridge to the kids of the Monarch School,...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Covers Parker Pump Station, Winn Room Upgrade, and Port Master Plan and More

The City Council meeting on November 17 started out on a positive virtual note with winners from the City of Coronado Recreation and Golf...
Read more
Community News

Nighttime Curfew Ordered for San Diego County, and Others in Purple Tier

The state has issued a limited curfew for all counties in the Purple Tier of its COVID-19 risk assessment system, which includes San Diego County.The curfew...
Read more
Education

Honoring Our Veterans: Coronado Middle School Virtually Celebrates Take a Vet to School Day

Veterans Day originated from Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I on November 11, 1918. It was proclaimed a federal holiday...
Read more
Business

Danny’s Palm Bar & Grill Among Businesses that Received Cease and Desist Order from County

The County of San Diego sent out dozens of cease and desist orders to San Diego businesses that are not in compliance with county...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.