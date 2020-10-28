Trending: Virus | Social Justice | Election
Coronado Residents Invited to Review & Comment On Port Master Plan Update Revised Draft

Comments/feedback will be accepted through Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

City of Coronado residents are invited to review the Port of San Diego’s Revised Draft of the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) and learn about proposed changes that would affect future hotel development, Grand Caribe and height limits.

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego has invited the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU. This document will guide future waterfront business uses, public access and development of land and water for the Port’s jurisdiction.

The PMPU has something for everyone who enjoys San Diego Bay. A major milestone, this latest draft considers and reflects extensive and valuable community input received on the Discussion Draft released in April 2019. At this step, the Port encourages and welcomes additional public feedback.

In response to extensive public input, these are some of the changes that may be of interest to Coronado residents in the Revised Draft PMPU:

  • The Revised Draft PMPU reflects no increases in hotel rooms in the Port’s Coronado planning districts. The Port’s Discussion Draft released in 2019 had proposed the addition of up to 360 net new hotel rooms in the Silver Strand Planning District, which includes the Grand Caribe Isle, and up to 350 net new hotel rooms in the Coronado Bayfront Planning District, which includes Ferry Landing. After extensive community dialogue, the Revised Draft PMPU has been revised to no longer propose additional hotel rooms in either planning district.
  • Grand Caribe – A 2.83-acre parcel on the northern portion of Grand Caribe Isle is proposed for a change in designation, from Commercial Recreation to Recreation Open Space, in the Revised Draft PMPU. The updated land use designation is being proposed by Port staff to expand public access while also ensuring the use of the site does not adversely impact adjacent environmental conservation areas including the Port’s Grand Caribe Shoreline Park and the South San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge.
  • Height limits – The Revised Draft PMPU would apply a 40-foot height limit and no-growth policy of not expanding square footage of development beyond what is there now to the whole Coronado Bayfront Planning District, not just Orange Avenue. The height limit would apply to future redevelopment of the Ferry Landing. In addition, a 35-foot height limit for the Grand Caribe Planning District is also included in the Revised Draft PMPU.

To review the Revised Draft and provide feedback, go to portofsandiego.org/pmpu.
Feedback will be accepted through Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

In a general way, the Port Master Plan determines where port activities take place, where public access (including recreational amenities and view corridors) are to be located, where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants and visitor-serving retail may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment. The Port is updating its Port Master Plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current plan was approved in 1981 – nearly 40 years ago.

-----
