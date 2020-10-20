Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
CommunityCommunity News

Port Master Plan Update: Revised Draft Released for Public Review

Of note to Coronado residents are pages 23-26 and 47-51 in the Summary of Changes document linked below.

By Managing Editor

Continuing robust public outreach efforts for its Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) process, the Port of San Diego invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Revised Draft PMPU.

- Advertisement -

The PMPU has something for everyone who enjoys San Diego Bay. A major milestone, this latest draft considers and reflects extensive and valuable community input received on the Discussion Draft released in April 2019. At this step, the Port encourages and welcomes additional public feedback and looks forward to continued community engagement that is so essential to this process.

To review the Revised Draft and provide feedback, go to portofsandiego.org/pmpu. Feedback will be accepted through Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Also available at the website is a summary of the changes made since the April 2019 draft.

In a general way, the Port Master Plan determines where port activities take place, where public access, including recreational amenities and view corridors are to be located, where commercial uses like hotels, restaurants and visitor-serving retail may be built, and helps to protect and restore the natural environment. The Port is updating its Port Master Plan to reflect changes in the needs and priorities of Californians and the region’s growth since the current plan was approved in 1981 – nearly 40 years ago.

- Advertisement -

Specifically, the PMPU includes and addresses allowable water and land uses and activities, future development, and management of water and land within the Port’s jurisdiction on and around San Diego Bay by providing a mix of goals, policies and standards supported by written narratives, figures and tables.

The Port’s objective for the PMPU process is to create a holistic, thoughtful, and balanced approach to future water and land uses on and around San Diego Bay for generations to come. Specifically, the goals are to:

  • Balance the needs of development with those of valuable natural resources;
  • Prioritize coastal-dependent developments and clearly define water and land uses for development;
  • Protect opportunities for public access, including views and recreational areas on the waterfront for all Californians and visitors to enjoy; and
  • Streamline the permitting process for developers, investors and Port staff to more effectively and efficiently process projects.

The Revised Draft PMPU is based on comprehensive analysis, all informed by community and stakeholder input over seven years of collective public outreach, including:

  • Over 19 million points of contact (2017-current; not quantified before 2017)
  • Over 6,300 respondents to two online surveys
  • Nearly 3,000 comment letters on the PMPU Discussion Draft released in 2019
  • Over 380 meetings with key stakeholders and partner agencies
  • 39 public Board workshops/meetings
  • 19 open houses and community meetings

There will be additional opportunities for public review and feedback as the PMPU process continues. For next steps, a public Board workshop will be held before the end of the year to present the feedback received and to obtain Board direction on the Revised Draft PMPU. Then, in mid-2021, the Port anticipates circulating the Draft Program Environmental Impact Report for public review. It will include analysis of impacts such as, but not limited to, traffic, climate change, air quality, noise, public services (e.g. fire and police protection), and natural resources. After completion of the environmental review process per the California Environmental Quality Act, the Port will begin processing the PMPU with the California Coastal Commission with the goal for certification by the Coastal Commission in 2022 as the final step.

The Port Master Plan Update effort began in 2013 and is being done through a process known as Integrated Planning. The Port is now in the third of five stages of that multifaceted and comprehensive approach for managing and planning the business of the Port in a balanced way. This five-phase planning process will culminate with an updated Port Master Plan:

    1. Vision Statement and Guiding Principles
    2. Framework Report
    3. Port Master Plan Update Discussion Draft and Revised Draft
    4. Environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)
    5. California Coastal Commission Certification

Phase 1 and 2 make up the Integrated Planning Vision.

The Integrated Planning initiative has been recognized as innovative, forward-thinking and inclusive, winning notable awards from professional planning, environmental, public affairs and architectural organizations.

For more information about the PMPU process and to sign up to receive updates, go to portofsandiego.org/pmpu.

 

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Fang-tastic Fun for All Ages at Coronado Public Library

The library is offering Halloween-themed events throughout the last week in October. A new graphic novel book club for students in sixth through 12th grade...
Read more
Community News

San Diego County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 19

As of Friday evening, October 16, the county COVID-19 adjusted case rate had steadily increased and reached 7.0 cases per every 100,000 residents, placing...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Community News

An Eventful October in Coronado!

The pandemic may have prompted the cancellation of many of our favorite island traditions, but the Coronado Chamber is thrilled to see its members...
Read more
Community News

PAWS of Coronado Looking for Foster Families

PAWS of Coronado is looking for more foster families to help care for the increasing number of animals in need in Coronado. “Recently we have...
Read more
Community News

County & Coronado COVID-19 Update – Oct. 12, 2020

The state released new guidance on Friday, October 9 that allows private gatherings of up to three households. The new guidance went into effect in...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 16, 2020

https://youtu.be/a-42MtIKGAICoronado will soon roll out its new community engagement space “Comment Coronado.”Find out how the Comment Coronado platform will allow residents to get information...
Read more
Community News

Thanksgiving vs. COVID-19

By Walter Thomas Casey II, Texas A&M University-Texarkana; Marcia G. Ory, Texas A&M University, and Rebecca S.B. Fischer, Texas A&M University Originally published in The Conversation.Dr....
Read more
Letters to the Editor

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Share Responses to Community in Rotary Forum

In advance of the November 3 election, the Coronado Rotary Club hosted a city council candidate forum on October 14, 2020.The Coronado City Council...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Support for Alexia Palacios-Peters and Nick Kato for School Board

Submitted by Julie RussellDear Coronado Unified School District Families,It has been my pleasure to serve during the last four years as a Trustee on...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Support for Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Shane DurkinFriends and Neighbors,This letter is to affirm my support for Nick Kato to be elected to the Coronado School Board. I...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for Coronado School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Whitney BenzianI am supporting Whitney Antrim for the Coronado School Board. I have known Whitney since our snazzy red sweater days at...
Read more

In Support of Whitney Antrim for CUSD Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Charlie KhouryWhat should the community of Coronado want in their school board?A board member who puts children first. Anyone who has...
Read more

Support for Whitney Antrim for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mali HinesleyAs a Coronado native and someone who actively cares about our community, I’m honored to support Whitney Antrim for local school...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Education

CUSD Board Meeting: Phase 3 Reopening, Equity Committee Formation and Upcoming Election

The Coronado Unified District School Board met on Thursday, October 15 at 4 pm at the district offices located at 201 Sixth Street. Community...
Read more
People

Quarantine Family Collaboration: How Olympian Jesse Smith Brought Water Polo to a Children’s Book

What started as a series of bedtime stories quickly grew into a family collaboration and COVID-quarantine project, resulting in the world’s first illustrated children’s...
Read more
Business

Frontline Workers: Coronado Grocery Employees Share Insights

Grocery stores and markets are among the essential businesses called on to remain open from the start and throughout the continued duration of the...
Read more
City of Coronado

City Council Candidates Get Down To Business – Forum Video Link

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce was delighted to welcome the four candidates running for Coronado City Council to a socially-distanced forum at the Coronado...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.