BRADYS Menswear Moves Back into Hotel del Coronado and is Open for Business

Rich Brady, owner of BRADYS, shared this news with The Coronado Times:

- Advertisement -

After 7.5 long months, BRADYS has moved back into the Hotel del Coronado to a temporary location across from the Hotel Signature Shop on the regular lobby level-just in time for the holidays. Housing all of our regular inventory, we’ve been able to create an exciting store full of all of our regular merchandise, with some great 1/2 price opportunities on selected sportcoats, shirts, and leather jackets!

In addition, all Samuel Hubbard and Johnston & Murphy shoes are now 1/2 price-the perfect time for the perfect price.

Happy Holidays, Rich Brady

BRADYS

Open Daily: 8a to 8p

619-437-1144