Coronado Election Results
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Coronado Election Results
Business

BRADYS Menswear Moves Back into Hotel del Coronado and is Open for Business

By Coronado Times

Back “home” at the Hotel del Coronado. Photo Credit: Rich Brady

Rich Brady, owner of BRADYS, shared this news with The Coronado Times:

After 7.5 long months, BRADYS has moved back into the Hotel del Coronado to a temporary location across from the Hotel Signature Shop on the regular lobby level-just in time for the holidays.  Housing all of our regular inventory, we’ve been able to create an exciting store full of all of our regular merchandise, with some great 1/2 price opportunities on selected sportcoats, shirts, and leather jackets!

In addition, all Samuel Hubbard and Johnston & Murphy shoes are now 1/2 price-the perfect time for the perfect price. 

Happy Holidays, Rich Brady

BRADYS
Open Daily: 8a to 8p
619-437-1144

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

