Coronado resident Derek Emge has always loved two things: cameras and the ocean. His artistic passion helped him find moments of peace during his career as a high powered lawyer. These days, photography is not just a passion for Derek, it’s his profession. Derek’s work is displayed at Art & Frames of Coronado and Hugo Rivera Art Gallery Laguna Beach.

- Advertisement -

Brad Willis has this Artist Profile on Derek Emge and the beautiful images he captures:

- Advertisement -

…

- Advertisement -

…