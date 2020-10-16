City Manager’s Weekly Update – Oct. 16, 2020

- Advertisement -

Coronado will soon roll out its new community engagement space “Comment Coronado.”

Find out how the Comment Coronado platform will allow residents to get information on current projects and share their ideas in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also read about free, healthy and safe Halloween activities provided by the City; the first public workshop for the Housing Element Update; important election dates and information; median landscaping near R. H. Dana Place and Pomona Avenue; an electric leaf blower webinar; a temporary walking path detour behind the Coronado Shores due to construction on Avenida del Sol; and Tony, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

For more information, visit www.coronado.ca.us every Friday at noon.