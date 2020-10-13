Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Education

Embark on Coding Adventures with Python for 4th through 8th Graders

By Coronado Public Library Events

The Coronado Public Library is launching a new series of programs teaching coding skills to children who may be missing out on traditional after school programs during the pandemic. In addition to their partnership with the Fleet Science museum, the library is now also adding a partnership with tech educator Hands-On Technology to deliver fun Python coding workshops.

- Advertisement -

Hands-On Technology aims to accelerate the understanding of computer science in elementary and middle-school age students. “This sets children up to be leaders in the computer science field later on and compete for those highly coveted STEM jobs,” said Hands-On instructor Dr. Corey Sewell.

Hands-on Technology is bringing its expertise to Coronado starting this month for children in fourth through eighth grades. A series of virtual coding workshops will educate beginner-level and intermediate-level coders on Python, one of the most popular coding languages, via puzzles, games, animations, challenges, and engaging STEM activities. The goal of each monthly lesson will be to make coding fun, approachable, and accessible to students.

- Advertisement -

“We believe that coding is critical to the future of  STEM innovation and careers and that these workshops will introduce students to Computer Science concepts.” Dr. Sewell added, “The point is to get them excited about what they can do in the future, whether in artificial intelligence, graphics, gaming, business, or anything else.”

The first workshop will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 4 pm via Zoom. This “Intro to Coding” class will cover the concepts of algorithms and “input+output” as students learn to code their very own Python programs. Classes will also feature a careers and innovations component where the group will explore how coding is used to produce today’s most interesting technology trends.

Registration for “Intro to Coding” is available through Coronado Public Library’s online events calendar at cplevents.org.

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Coronado Public Library Eventshttp://www.coronado.lib.ca.us

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
Education

CHS Clubs Persevere During Pandemic

Coronado High School boasts 42 clubs this school year, covering a wide range of interests. Joining a club is a great way to earn...
Read more
Education

CHS Government Students Delve into the Debates

While more than 73 million viewers watched the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on September 29,...
Read more
Education

Creativity, Multicultural Awareness and Reading Shine at CCDS

This year, students at Christ Church Day School are participating in a program called One Book, One School. Every day during the time the...
Read more
Education

CUSD Message from Superintendent – Phase 2 Begins

Happy Saturday, CUSD Community.We are excited to welcome students in Phase 2 back to campus on Monday! Guidance states using a gradual implementation of cohorting in...
Read more
Education

Hands-On Art Classes: Distance Learning Style

While distance learning has impacted all Coronado High School classes, the visual, creative, and performing arts classes and electives have additional challenges in the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

Homeschooling 101: A Virtual Library Presentation

More families are finding themselves homeschooling or considering homeschooling this school year. As a response to this trend, Coronado Public Library has compiled homeschool...
Read more
Education

College Admissions During COVID-19 – Seminar on Sept. 17

The Coronado Public Library will host a talk by Greg Kaplan, author of Earning Admission: Real Strategies for Getting into Highly Selective Colleges on...
Read more
Community News

Library to Host Program for Pet Owners – Sept. 21

Have you adopted a pet in the past few months? Do you find training and socialization for your new friend to be a challenge?...
Read more
Education

Library Offers Dramatic New Program for Young Actors

Do you have a star in the making at home? Coronado Public Library proudly presents a new online drama series for youth participants, ages...
Read more
Community News

September Spice It Up, Coronado!

Discover a new favorite spice with the Coronado Public Library. Every month, the library will invite community members to explore different spices used in...
Read more
Community News

Library Invites Nominations for the 2021 Community Read

The Coronado Public Library invites readers to submit suggestions for the 2021 Coronado Community Read program through the Coronado Community Read website at www.coronado.ca.us/communityread2021....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Learn More About Nick Kato and How He Can Help the CUSD School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Ken MorrisDear Neighbors and Friends,I’m writing to share my very positive and refreshing interactions with CUSD School Board candidate, Nick Kato. Nick...
Read more

Re-Elect Mike Donovan for City Council 

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Robert Grobe, Ph.D. and Deberie Gomez-Grobe, Ph.D.More than ever, we need leaders on the City Council who are also participants in our...
Read more

We Support Mike Donovan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Karen and Joseph MooreWe are enthusiastically supporting Mike Donovan in his candidacy for another term on the Coronado City Council. When Mike...
Read more

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado Democratic Club Hosts Candidate and Ballot Measures Forums (videos)

CDC Coronado City Council Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/eq0QhMDyInkCDC Coronado School Board Candidate Forum https://youtu.be/44tY5T7YGLkCDC Ballot Propositions Forum presented by the League of Women Voters https://youtu.be/INyhaU6Q6PUFind more information on...
Read more
City of Coronado

Council Discusses Budget Surplus, Mills Act Homes, Traffic and Halloween

A budget surplus, designating Mills Act homes, the 130 Challenge and Halloween festivities were all highlights of the Coronado City Council meeting on October...
Read more
Community News

Pandemic-Style Halloween Fun Might Look Different, But the Holiday is Not Cancelled

The answer to the often-heard question “Will Halloween be cancelled this year?” is a resounding “NO” with new and creative ways to make this...
Read more
Business

Juice Crafters Becoming Parakeet Juicery, Highlighting Joy of Health

The former Juice Crafters in Coronado is evolving into Parakeet Juicery and nearing completion, with a joyful but “super clean” angle as well as...
Read more
People

“Empire Builder” Showcases John D. Spreckels’ Influence on Coronado and San Diego

Reaching far beyond Coronado, John Diedrich Spreckels greatly influenced the growth of San Diego at the end of the 19th and beginning of the...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.