Fleet Science Center “Fun with the Fleet” STEM for K-5th

Museums may be closed but children can still go to the Fleet Science Center on Saturdays thanks to a new programming partnership with the Coronado Public Library. With the “Fun with the Fleet” program, an instructor from the Fleet Science Center will engage registrants in kindergarten through fifth grade during an hour-long Zoom workshop on a different STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) concept each month.

The first program, “Geology Rocks,” will take place on Saturday, October 3, at 10:30 am. Participants will examine rocks and minerals, as well as how these rocks start to form, through the guidance of an educator from the Fleet Science Center. During the session, participants will be looking at types of rocks and ways to identify them, as well as the rock cycle.

There will be corresponding kits for each program, so children can practice hands-on learning along with the instructor. For example, each “Geology Rocks” kit will contain two different types of rocks/minerals to test, a streak plate, nail, penny, crayon, and wax paper. Instructions for the rock cycle, rock testing, and making mineral toothpaste will also be included.

There is more “Fun with the Fleet” to come every month, such as Kitchen Chemistry, Stellar Solar System, DNA Structures, Weather Instruments, Exploring Electricity, and more. In the words of Library Director Shaun Briley, “the library is trying to help children and their parents with the kind of after school enrichment that they might be missing due to school closure. This continues our goal to provide more quality STEM programming for children.”

Registration for the “Geology Rocks” program is available through the library’s online events calendar at cplevents.org. The Zoom link will be provided to parents a day in advance. Space is limited.