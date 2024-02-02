Friday, February 2, 2024
Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Trio: "Harmony of Three" – Feb. 16

Coronado Public Library
Coronado Public Library

The Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra Trio presents “Harmony of Three,” a free concert in the Winn Room at Coronado Public Library on Friday, February 16 at 1 pm. Seating is first-come, first-served and doors will open at 12:30 pm. The Philharmonia’s last concert at the Library was standing room only, so arrive early to get a seat!

The Trio are:

  • Domenico “Nico” Hueso, Viola
  • Daniel Grab, Cello
  • Katie Kim, Flute

PROGRAM

Trio op. 40, Albert Roussel

I. Allegro grazioso
II. Andante
III. Allegro non troppo

Prelude from Cello Suite No. 3 in C, J.S. Bach

Sonata for Solo Viola, Paul Hindemith

Spirit Man for Alto Flute, Margaret Fairlie-Kennedy

Trio III in d minor, Francois Devienne
I. Siciliano
II. Allegro

Musician Bios

Domenico “Nico” Hueso, Viola

Nico has recorded in various music studios from Nashville to Los Angeles, and has toured extensively throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Tours include orchestral and chamber performances, along with accompanying Plácido Domingo and Johnny Mathis. Nico has performed with principal players of the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, San Diego Symphony, Puerto Rico Symphony, and the LA Philharmonic, and has also played alongside rock bands including Aerosmith. In 2019 Nico was asked to aid with Yo-Yo Ma’s Bach Project in Puerto Rico.

Daniel Grab, Cello

As a private cello teacher in San Diego, Daniel coaches beginners through college graduates. His students regularly win local competitions including the San Diego Cello Society’s Young Cellist Competition and the MTAC’s VOCE, perform with local orchestras, and have earned merit scholarships. As an active performer throughout Southern California, Daniel is principal cellist of the Poway Symphony Orchestra, Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra, Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra, and has played with the San Diego Symphony. He is a founding member of Trio Aquarelle and Duo Chaparral, and can also be heard in recital, and as a soloist with area orchestras in LA and San Diego.

Katie Kim, Flute

Katie is a flutist and private instructor based in San Diego. She frequently performs in orchestras throughout the county, including the Cabrillo Chamber Orchestra, the Coronado Philharmonia Orchestra, and the Poway Symphony, where she holds principal chair. As a soloist, Katie has won many competitions, including the 2020 John MacGregor flute prize, the 2020 Governor’s Recital Prize in Chamber Music, and the 2018 Lansum International Competition. She attended Oberlin Conservatory where she earned her B.M. in performance. Katie earned her Master of Arts in Chamber Music and Master of Music in Flute Performance from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. In addition to maintaining an active performance schedule, Katie also runs an active private studio of flutists of all levels. She plays a much-loved Oston-Brannen flute.



