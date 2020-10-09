Coronado Crime Report (September 26 through October 2)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Grand Theft Report on 9th Street

Reporting party claimed jewelry was taken from home. Total loss was approximately $25,000.

Vandalism Report on Strand Way

Victim’s vehicle door was keyed.

Traffic Accident on 7th Street and D Avenue

A vehicle and cyclist were involved. No injuries were reported.

Hit and Run Non-Injury on 3rd Street and F Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Grand Theft Report at Shores on Silver Strand Boulevard

Victim reported a catalytic converter was taken from vehicle.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard

A minor injury was reported.

Petty Theft Report on J Avenue

Reporting party claimed flag pole was taken from front of house.

Public Intoxication at Marriott on 2nd Street

An intoxicated male was swimming in pool. Suspect was not a guest of hotel.

Vandalism Report on G Avenue

Victim reported parked vehicle was vandalized. Total damage was approximately $7,800.

Hit and Run at Post Office on Ynez Place

No injuries were reported.

Disturbance at Sharp Coronado Hospital on Prospect Plaza

Disturbance was reported inside of emergency room.

Disturbance at Avenue Liquor on Orange Avenue

A male entered the deli area and refused to leave.

Arrests:

9/27/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

23 year old male

9/27/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony Charge on 1300 block of 1st Street

52 year old male

9/27/2020: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 300 block of F Avenue

20 year old female

9/28/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on D Avenue and 7th Street

34 year old male

9/28/2020: Driving Without a License and Modified Exhaust System of Vehicle for Purpose of Emitting More Noise – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 3rd Street

29 year old male

9/29/2020: Driving While License Suspended and Inadequate Turning – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old female

9/29/2020: Driving Without a License and Talking on the Phone – Misdemeanor on 300 block of D Avenue

50 year old male

9/29/2020: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 4200 Silver Strand Boulevard

23 year old male

9/29/2020: Driving Without a License, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, and Not Stopping at a Stop Sign – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 2nd Street

20 year old male

9/30/2020: Outside Warrant – Felony on 300 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

9/30/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of 2nd Street

43 year old male

10/1/2020: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

26 year old male

10/1/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of State Route 75

24 year old male

10/1/2020: Burglary Attempt – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Colorado Street, San Diego

20 year old female

10/2/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of State Route 75

35 year old male

10/2/2020: Refusing to Leave a Closed Public Building – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

10/2/2020: Altering Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony on 600 block of 3rd Street

40 year old male

10/2/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Prospect Plaza

42 year old male