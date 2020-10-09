Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, October 9, 2020

Calling All Junior Detectives: Help Solve a Coronado Caper!

Don’t miss “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery!” Saturday, October 17, 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

By Coronado Schools Foundation

Time is ticking to solve the clandestine crime that occurs in Coronado! Coronado Schools Foundation is calling on our community of stealthy super sleuths to solve it! There’s even a $500 reward for ONE correct detective! But you’ll need their top secret “Mystery Kit” to put the puzzle pieces together.

CSF is hosting “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery” on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. This family-friendly, virtual event is a three-hour thriller with twists and turns throughout the evening, all intended to raise funds for CUSD school children! Learn more: www.csfkids.org/auction.

Plus there is a Live Auction during the show, with a dozen one-of-a-kind treasures that can’t be purchased anywhere, like a 7-night stay in spacious Country French Vineyard Home in the Sonoma Valley or private Casey Tanaka Trivia Night Party replete with sumptuous woodfired pizza prepared poolside at an elegant Coronado estate. View Live Auction items here: www.csfkids.org/news-events/virtual-benefit-auction/liveauction.html

There’s also an Online Auction, running through October 26, 2020, with hundreds of unique items up for bid. Access Online Auction items here: www.csfkids.org/auction.

It would be a CRIME to miss “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery.” It promises to be a tantalizing tale, since Coronado residents Shannon Taylor, of Taylor Way Productions, and Anthony Maze, from Highly Dope Media, have assembled a team of local professionals to produce filmed vignettes detailing this mischievous mystery. Families can follow along on their Smart TV or other device to unravel crime details, and watch live as the capricious caper is disclosed!

By donating $100 to CSF, you will receive the classified “Mystery Kit” with suspect cards, crime scene map, covert clues, and stealthy trinkets to solve the mystery. You’ll also receive the Top-Secret Detective “Hotline” to call with your guess of the culprit – it could even be your own next-door neighbor. Callers with the correct answer are entered into a raffle to win a $500 VISA gift card.

Better yet, “Super Sleuths” who donate $500 or more will receive all the perks above PLUS a delicious “Who Dunnit Dinner” from one of six participating restaurants – Bistro d’ Asia, Buona Forchetta, High Tide Pizza and Bottle Shop, Tartine, Tavern, and Serrano’s – as well as a BONUS CLUE giving you an added advantage. Each Super Sleuth’s name and donation amount will be read live during the broadcast, plus a complimentary bottle of wine will help sharpen your critical thinking skills!

To purchase a “Mystery Kit” or “Super Sleuth” package, go to: www.csfkids.org/auction.

“For years, CSF has held their annual fall fundraising event as the Gala and Auction at the Hotel Del Coronado,” notes Jeanmarie Bond, CEO and President of CSF. “Because we can’t gather this year, we’ve decided to bring the festivities directly to parents and families from the comfort of your very own home. Never in Coronado has an event like this occurred, where the entire community mischievously plays along in a make-believe mystery all in support of our school children.”

Coronado’s own Donna Salof is the Presenting Sponsor of this salacious soiree, her fourth consecutive year chairing this annual fundraising event. Donna, a dual resident of both Coronado and San Antonio, Texas, is passionate about children and their education. Last summer, Mayor Richard Bailey declared July 1, 2020 as “Donna Salof Day” and presented her with the Key to the City in honor of her long-time commitment and generosity to Coronado.

Don’t miss “Who Dunnit? A Coronado Mystery!” This is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to use your personal sleuthing IQ to solve a capricious caper AND benefit our kids!

 

 

