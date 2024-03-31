CSF Summer Academy Registration Open, Sessions Begin June 17

The Coronado Schools Foundation is excited to announce the return of Summer Academy for 2024. The summer enrichment program will feature interactive STEM and Arts classes for students from TK to eighth grade. With exciting new classes, this year’s Summer Academy will provide engaging, hands-on learning and lots of fun!

The program will offer two one-week sessions from June 17 to June 28, with morning and afternoon options. Students registered for both morning and afternoon sessions may stay for a supervised lunch and short play break. Students can explore a variety of fun subjects like robotics, cooking, chess, coding, sensory science lab, digital media, engineering and more! With small class sizes capped at 20 students, the Summer Academy ensures a fun, personalized learning environment.

“In response to a parent survey, we have lots of exciting new classes this year,” said Lindsey Cummins, CSF Summer Academy Principal. “We can’t wait to see all the smiles this summer!”

To view the full list of offerings, pricing details, and class descriptions, please visit csfkids.org/summeracademy. For more information, you may also send an email to [email protected].

A huge thank you to the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club, CalPrivate Bank, Coronado Rotary Club and Mullins Orthodontics for their sponsorships to ensure scholarships are available to students in need.

Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to kickstart your child’s summer with education and excitement. Register today and make this summer one to remember!

REGISTER HERE





