Lamb’s Concert Series Streaming on Demand Through Nov. 1

We are delighted to have two CoSA alums, Caitie Grady & Charles Evans, Jr with us for our first Streaming on Demand Concert. This multitalented…and married…duo serve up a gorgeous, fun and intimate concert of terrific music. You’ve seen this multi-talented couple on our stage many times. And on piano, Cris O’Bryon.

Both have been seen often on the LAMB’S stage. Caitie received the Craig Noel Award from the San Diego Critic’s Circle for her leading role in our production of the great Irish musical ONCE. And earlier this year Charles received a Craig Noel Award for his role of Johnny Cash in our production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

Add to that the always amazing Cris O’Bryon on piano, with an Introduction by LAMB’S Producing Artistic Director, Robert Smyth.

LAMB’S CONCERTS

GREAT VOICES * TERRIFIC MUSIC * INTIMATE SETTING * PROFESSIONALLY FILMED

CAITIE GRADY & CHARLES EVANS, JR

with Cris O’Bryon on piano

THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH, JONI MITCHELL, THE BEATLES AND MUCH MORE!

Now EXTENDED!

This professionally filmed event is streaming through Nov. 1, 2020

For the 48 hour rental, go to: showtix4u.com/event-details/39921

Concert run time: 50 minutes