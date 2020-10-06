Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
EntertainmentStage

Lamb’s Concert Series Streaming on Demand Through Nov. 1

By Lamb's Players Theatre

- Advertisement -

We are delighted to have two CoSA alums, Caitie Grady & Charles Evans, Jr with us for our first Streaming on Demand Concert. This multitalented…and married…duo serve up a gorgeous, fun and intimate concert of terrific music. You’ve seen this multi-talented couple on our stage many times. And on piano, Cris O’Bryon.

Both have been seen often on the LAMB’S stage. Caitie received the Craig Noel Award from the San Diego Critic’s Circle for her leading role in our production of the great Irish musical ONCE. And earlier this year Charles received a Craig Noel Award for his role of Johnny Cash in our production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET.

- Advertisement -

Add to that the always amazing Cris O’Bryon on piano, with an Introduction by LAMB’S Producing Artistic Director, Robert Smyth.

LAMB’S CONCERTS

GREAT VOICES  *  TERRIFIC MUSIC  *  INTIMATE SETTING  *  PROFESSIONALLY FILMED

CAITIE GRADY & CHARLES EVANS, JR

with Cris O’Bryon on piano

THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH, JONI MITCHELL, THE BEATLES AND MUCH MORE!

- Advertisement -

Now EXTENDED!
This professionally filmed event is streaming through Nov. 1, 2020

For the 48 hour rental, go to: showtix4u.com/event-details/39921

Concert run time: 50 minutes

-----
Do You Value Local News?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Lamb's Players Theatre

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Lamb’s Players Theatre, Act II Likely to Start in 2021

Lamb's Players Theatre has been closed since March, mid run of the musical Alice. When the show's run was cut short, the cast got...
Read more
Stage

New Music from the Coronado Library with Ms. Mariah’s Special Guest Matt Heinecke (video)

As the City of Coronado continues to create new TV and online programming for the community, the City presents another special production of Ms....
Read more
Stage

Coronado Playhouse 2020 Season Update

Coronado Playhouse has announced more changes to its current 2020 season due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of the county-wide shutdown and in accordance...
Read more
Stage

Dance in the Time of COVID-19

The Rosin Box Project (TRBP), a local San Diego contemporary ballet company, is not going to allow COVID-19 to stop the music (or, in...
Read more
Entertainment

Musical Duet with Coronado Aerial Scenes (video)

Coronado TV is showcasing many new programs this month and Ms. Mariah’s Music with Special Guests premieres this week.The first episode features flutist, Suzanne...
Read more
Entertainment

Lamb’s Players Theatre Cast of “Alice” Performs “The Telephone Hour” at Home

While sheltering in place at home, the cast of Lamb's Players Theatre production of the musical ALICE put together this coronavirus adaptation of “The...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Mike Donovan Brings Experience and Leadership

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Phil MonroeCoronado is fortunate to have had Mike Donovan serve us on City Council these past four years. He has proven himself...
Read more

Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Col. Wendy McGuire, US Army(ret), CHS ‘73Three Big Reasons Point to Tim Rohan for City Council Common Sense: I first became aware of...
Read more

Reelect Mike Donovan to the City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Jim KaufmanMike Donovan has done a fantastic job as a member of the City Council, and I strongly recommend his reelection. Mike...
Read more

Nick Kato for School Board

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Bo Blumenthal, Coronado High School Class of 1998I am writing to convey my support for Nick Kato in his bid for CUSD...
Read more

NEW STORIES

People

Carter Grimes: From the Nado Sun to the Avon Farms Ice

When you think of Southern California sports, what comes to mind? Is it surfing? Water polo? Swimming? Or perhaps baseball or soccer? Whatever sport...
Read more
Education

CUSD Message from Superintendent – Phase 2 Begins

Happy Saturday, CUSD Community.We are excited to welcome students in Phase 2 back to campus on Monday! Guidance states using a gradual implementation of cohorting in...
Read more
Community News

Tijuana River Valley Legislation Signed into Law

In his final actions on legislation passed this session, California Governor Gavin Newsom last night signed into law Senator Ben Hueso’s (D-San Diego) bill...
Read more
Dining

Serrano’s Restaurateur Overcomes Two Pandemics to Open Eponymous Street Tacos & Bar

As a couple and business team, Oscar Serrano and Hailie Voskeritchian are growing Serrano’s Street Tacos & Bar beyond downtown to now Coronado.From Puerto...
Read more
People

Paddle Boarding Adds to Coronado Couple’s Zest for Life During Pandemic

Travel is an adventure and a way of life for 34-year Coronado resident Cyndee DuMontier and her husband Tom, who has lived here for...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.