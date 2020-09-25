Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
In Support of Nick Kato for Coronado School Board

Submitted by Eliot and Sarah Honaker

We are writing in support of Nick Kato for the Coronado School Board. Nick passionately cares about our community and what is best for our children who are going through the Coronado Unified School System. We currently have a second and sixth grader who go to school on the island. Since we moved here, he has been one of the friendliest people we have [met]. He brings a fresh face with ideas that we all should consider. Nick wanted to hear our thoughts and ideas first, he didn’t just ask for our vote and support. With a background at well-known accounting firms, he would bring unique skill sets in finance and accounting to the school board.

School children and teachers are facing challenging times today and we need tremendous support and commitment for the foreseeable future. Nick’s education and experience in finance and tax as well as his open-minded persona make him a qualified candidate for this position. With two children of his own, he has a vested interest to get the school system to be as strong and financially sound as it can possibly be.

We strongly encourage Coronado residents to consider Nick Kato for the CUSD School Board. The community of Coronado is very fortunate to have Nick willing to commit his time and expertise to the school board and to our children.

Thank you,

Eliot and Sarah Honaker

